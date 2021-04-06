April 6 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 402 positive results with 34 in Manchester; no deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Tuesday, April 6, 2021, DHHS announced 402 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 4.4%. Today’s results include 253 people who tested positive by PCR test and 149 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 3,313 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are eighty-five individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 50% being female and 50% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (125), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (65), Merrimack (46), Strafford (24), Grafton (23), Belknap (15), Cheshire (14), Carroll (10), Sullivan (7), and Coos (4) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (34) and Nashua (24). The county of residence is being determined for eleven new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

There are currently 94 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 86,510 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Please note, COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Update data will be published on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated April 6, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 86,510 Recovered 81,948 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,249 (1%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 3,313 Current Hospitalizations 94 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 667,528 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 38,883 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 70,725 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 200

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 3/30 3/31 4/01 4/02 4/03 4/04 4/05 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 311 436 484 273 292 0 53 264 LabCorp 555 597 505 610 324 398 259 464 Quest Diagnostics 383 767 528 662 653 389 215 514 Mako Medical 92 517 227 68 3 20 0 132 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 273 616 143 331 348 240 168 303 NorDX Laboratory 452 298 370 231 80 77 26 219 Broad Institute 6,565 4,756 2,888 5,914 3,155 202 1,250 3,533 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 518 698 437 488 401 347 415 472 Other Laboratory* 558 1,076 564 466 328 257 317 509 University of New Hampshire** 4,614 3,200 3,884 3,619 1,952 39 3,587 2,985 Total 14,321 12,961 10,030 12,662 7,536 1,969 6,290 9,396 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 3/30 3/31 4/01 4/02 4/03 4/04 4/05 Daily Average LabCorp 11 9 2 5 6 3 0 5 Quest Diagnostics 13 16 13 15 9 0 0 9 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 6 8 6 5 0 0 7 5 NorDX Laboratory 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Other Laboratory* 2 24 11 7 4 2 0 7 Total 33 57 32 32 19 5 7 26

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.