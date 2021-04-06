The Phoenix Expands Free Recovery Support Services to New Hampshire Residents Facing Substance Use Disorder

Boston, MA – The Phoenix, a nonprofit organization that fosters a supportive, sober active community for individuals recovering from substance use, announced its expansion into New Hampshire, bringing additional recovery support to one of the states hit hardest by the opioid crisis. The Phoenix will offer free in person programs leveraging donated gym space, outdoor sites, and volunteers to provide critical support and connection to individuals in recovery from substance use. Programs will initially be available in the Seacoast, Manchester, Concord, and Nashua areas with further expansion planned throughout the state. Locals interested in signing up for classes, volunteering or attending virtual programs can visit www.thephoenix.org/find- a-class. All classes are free, and the only requirement to participate is 48 hours of continuous sobriety.

New Hampshire has the 6th highest opioid overdose rate in the country, according to a CDC report in April 2020. Through the support of the Stand Together Foundation, alongside local partners the Ted and Doris Lee Family Foundation, The Brook, New Hampshire House of Representatives Majority Leader Jason Osborne and Latitude Learning Resources Founder and Director Sharon Osborne, The Phoenix aims to support individuals battling with substance use on their road to recovery as part of its organizational mission to impact one million people within the next four years.

“The Phoenix is an inclusive community that empowers our members to rise above substance use by leveraging the transformative powers of social connection and physical activity in their recovery,” said Scott Strode, Founder and Executive Director of The Phoenix. “I spent the early years of my recovery in New England, so building a community in New Hampshire is close to my heart. The Phoenix is thankful for the support of the Ted and Doris Lee Family Foundation, The Brook, and Jason and Sharon Osborne to further the goal of helping our members heal and thrive in recovery.”

With the expansion, The Phoenix is looking to hire two full-time employees, a Program Manager and Program Coordinator. Connections to the NH recovery community are preferred. Candidates can apply by visiting the jobs page at www.thephoenix.org .

“The Brook and the Ted and Doris Lee Family Foundation are proud to partner with the Stand Together Foundation to bring The Phoenix to New Hampshire,” said Greg Lee, President of Eureka Casino Resorts. “Their proven program and track record of success will go a long way to combat opioid addiction, which is a major health crisis in New Hampshire in particular and the country as a whole. Bringing our community together to tackle major problems inspires my family and our company. The ability to make a bigger impact through charitable gaming brought our company to New Hampshire, and we know this is just the beginning.”

“Sharon and I are excited to partner with the Stand Together Foundation to bring The Phoenix to New Hampshire,” said Jason Osborne, majority leader for the New Hampshire House of Representatives. “The Phoenix will help individuals battling substance use access an effective and life changing program that has proven results across the country. Addiction is a major problem in our state and to solve it we need to promote solutions that empower people closest to the problem to address the issue. We look forward to seeing the transformative impact The Phoenix will have on our communities.”

Since 2006, The Phoenix’s free sober active community has inspired more than 42,000 people across America to believe they have the strength to rise from the ashes of addiction through the support of those who are walking that very same path. Through its brick and mortar locations in major municipalities across the U.S., such as Boston, Mass. and Denver, Colo., along with an extensive online offering of live-stream and virtual programming, the nonprofit organization aims to redefine the addiction recovery process through its innovative model that is designed to facilitate human connection in a supportive environment and eradicate the stigma of substance use. Physical and other group-focused activity is the mechanism through which The Phoenix introduces individuals to the safe and supportive ‘sober active community’ at the heart of the program’s success.

For those seeking assistance or simply wanting to learn more, visit The Phoenix’s website at www.thephoenix.org . To donate to The Phoenix, which is funded by donations and grants, visit www.thephoenix.org/ donate-to-phoenix.