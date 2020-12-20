Ancient Fire Mead & Cider raises $2K for NH Food Bank

MANCHESTER, NH – As this difficult year for small businesses winds down, there are still reasons to celebrate and be thankful. Over at Ancient Fire Mead & Cider, Jason and Margot Phelps were celebrating $2,000 raised for the New Hampshire Food Bank.

What started as a 1,000 Meals Project became a 4,000 meals project, as the mead-swilling faithful made sure they continued to be patrons at the mighty little meadery that started from a place of hope and recovery.

In 2003 Jason Phelps was diagnosed with cancer, a life-changing experience that propelled him to pursue his dream, of learning to brew beer. One thing quickly led to many others and soon there were carboys, bottles and boxes of beer, cider, wine and mead all over the house.

Through sharing their delicious beverages with family, friends and a local homebrewing club they joined, as well as travelling all over the United States exploring food and drink; Margot and Jason realized they had created something special. In early 2016 they focused on launching Ancient Fire Mead & Cider, and opened for business in 2018. They are now well established and partnering with other local breweries to create inventive and exciting beverages that reflect the best of Manchester, with popular brews like Cruising Elm, a hometown favorite.

Ancient Fire & Mead are continuing the Thousand Meal Project through the end of December, with $1 from every taproom or take-out purchase going to the cause. Gift growlers are available, as well as gift certificates.

Ancient Fire Mead & Cider is located in an industrial park at 8030 South Willow St., Building 1, in Manchester. Find them on Facebook.

Click here for hours of operation, including special holiday hours.