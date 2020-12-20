Today’s weather: Dusting to half-inch of snow Sunday afternoon

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Five-day Weather Outlook, Dec. 20-24

Outlook for Dec. 20

A weak disturbance will bring some snow showers to the region by late afternoon into Sunday evening with a dusting to an inch.

Five-Day Outlook

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy with snow showers by late afternoon (Dusting-.5″) High 34 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Mostly Cloudy with evening snow showers (Dusting-.5″) Low 26 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph

Monday: For the first day of Winter, Mostly Cloudy High 38 Winds: Light & Variable

Monday night: Lots of clouds Low 27 Winds: Light & Variable

Tuesday: Mix Sun & Clouds High Near 40 Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Tuesday night: Mainly Clear Low 25 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny High 37 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Increasing clouds Low 27 Winds: S 5-10 mph

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy & milder, gusty wind High 48 Winds: S 10-20+ mph

Christmas Eve: Periods of rain and very windy Low 42, possibly changing over to snow. Winds: SSE 15-25+ mph

Weather patterns we’re watching:

Rainy and windy Christmas eve with Rain changing to Snow by Christmas afternoon.

