AMR reports opioid overdose spike in July

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester remains on pace to have more opioid overdoses this year following a spike of suspected overdoses in July.

According to American Medical Response (AMR), the ambulance service for Manchester and Nashua, suspected opioid overdoses climbed seven percent in Manchester between June and July. Between Nashua and Manchester, there were 86 suspected overdoses, bringing the year-to-date total to 539. That figure is 23 percent higher than the year-to-date total at the end of July 2021. Manchester is still on pace to have the highest number of suspected opioid related deaths in a one-year period since 2017.

AMR medics continue to see and listen to reports from suspected opioid OD patients who believed they were not specifically using opioids and were surprised that they overdosed on an opioid. July also saw an increase in the number of patients treated who reported or were suspected of consuming methamphetamine, although these figures were not included in the July AMR statistical release.

Those dealing with drug abuse can seek addiction treatment to prevent death by accessing the NH Doorway program. The NH Doorway program can be accessed by calling 2-1-1 at any time of the day or night.