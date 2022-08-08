Saint Anselm establishes track and field program

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – Last week, Saint Anselm College announced that it will be adding men’s and women’s track and field as varsity sport offerings, making it the 23rd sport the college participates in against other colleges.

The announcement came as part of a tandem announcement unveiling a new track and field complex with an eight-lane track, synthetic turf field, lightning and other amenities.

Design and planning for the facility, which may be completed in phases, is already underway. The complex is also expected to be home to the Hawks men’s and women’s soccer teams, as well as a wide array of other college programming.

“Track and field will enhance the overall student-athlete experience and provide new opportunities for recruits to compete at the NCAA Division II level while immersed in a transformative educational experience,” said Saint Anselm President Dr. Joseph Favazza. “The addition of track and field at Saint Anselm is a key strategic initiative that will also drive ongoing athletics recruitment.”

A national search will commence immediately for a Director of Track and Field/Head Coach, with the first track and field student-athletes enrolling at Saint Anselm in Fall 2023 and competition beginning within the Northeast-10 Conference in the 2023-’24 academic year.