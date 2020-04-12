Air quality observations from space: NASA images show dramatic shift in pollution

Over the past several weeks, the Northeast United States has seen significant reductions in air pollution over its major metropolitan areas.

Similar reductions in air pollution have been observed in other regions of the world. These recent improvements in air quality have come at a high cost, as communities grapple with widespread lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders as a result of the spread of COVID-19.

One air pollutant, nitrogen dioxide (NO 2 ), is primarily emitted from burning fossil fuels (diesel, gasoline, coal), coming out of our tailpipes when driving cars and smokestacks when generating electricity. Therefore, changes in NO 2 levels can be used as an indicator of changes in human activity.

However, care must be taken when processing and interpreting satellite NO 2 data as the quantity observed by the satellite is not exactly the same as the NO 2 abundance at ground level. NO 2 levels are influenced by dynamical and chemical processes in the atmosphere.

For instance, atmospheric NO 2 levels can vary day-to-day due to changes in the weather, which influences both the lifetime of NO 2 molecules as well as the dispersal of the molecules by the wind. It is also important to note that satellites that observe NO 2 cannot see through clouds, so all data shown is for days with low amounts of cloudiness. If processed and interpreted carefully, NO 2 levels observed from space serve as an effective proxy for NO 2 levels at Earth’s surface.