Police on scene after reported shooting in the area of Auburn and Union streets

MANCHESTER, NH — A large police presence descended on the area of Auburn and Union streets after gunfire was reported just before 11 p.m.

At 10:48 p.m. the Manchester Police log reflects a call for “gunshots heard” in the area of Auburn and Union streets. Police swarmed the area and quickly taped off several streets to traffic between Chesnut and Bell streets, according to neighbors at the scene.

An ambulance was dispatched for a gunshot wound call a short time later, and a neighbor reported seeing the ambulance “speed from the scene” with a police car following.

A red car that appeared to be involved in the incident remained parked on Auburn Street an hour later, lights still on, rear passenger door open and debris scattered on the street and sidewalk next to it.

We’ll update this story as soon as more information is available.