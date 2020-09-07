2020 Primary Voters’ Guide: Study up on the candidates, find out where to vote and who’s on your ballot

MANCHESTER, NH – Yes, it’s Labor Day, a day of rest from work. But the hard work of selecting candidates to go on to the General Election in November is an essential task. Are you up for it?

Our 2020 Primary Voters’ Guide is here for you, hot off the press and ready to help you study up just in time for Tuesday’s Primary Election – and you have all day to page through.

We have assembled 123 candidate profiles – not every candidate returned our questionnaire, but we’ve given you something to go on in just about every race.

Disclaimer: If you’re running in the primary and didn’t have time to get the questionnaire done, but want to submit some substantial answers, email andy@manchesterinklink.com and he’ll send you the form ASAP. Similarly, if you see something that need some tweaking, reach out to Andy or to me at carolrobidoux@manchesterinklink.com.

You can check back any time – just go to vote.manchesterinklink.com.