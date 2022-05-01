2 firefighters injured battling blaze at North Conway’s Red Jacket Mountain View Resort

NORTH CONWAY –Investigators with the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office are at the scene of a multi-alarm fire at the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort on White Mountain Hwy in North Conway.

On Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 2:47 p.m., the Department of Safety’s Division of Emergency Services and Communications received a 9-1-1 call reporting a fire. The first crews to arrive witnessed heavy fire and smoke pouring from the third floor in the south wing of the building where guests were evacuating. At one point, some guests could be seen jumping from upper-level to lower-level balconies before safely escaping at the ground level.

In the hours since, strong wind gusts have challenged firefighters battling the blaze.

Two firefighters and one civilian have been treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to Memorial Hospital as a precaution. At this time, there have been no reports of unaccounted for guests, and those who were staying at the Red Jacket have been offered hospitality at another nearby resort.

North Conway Fire Chief Pat Preece said the south wing of the resort was demolished in the blaze and will have to be torn down.

The North Conway Fire Department has requested the assistance of multiple surrounding communities, including: Conway, Center Conway, East Conway, Redstone, Bartlett, Jackson, Madison, Tamworth, Ossipee, Center Ossipee, Moultonborough, Center Harbor, Sandwich, Milton, Wolfeboro, Shelburne, Effingham, and Wakefield. Resources from Action Ambulance and Lakes Region Mutual Aid also have been provided. The Office of the State Fire Marshal also was contacted to assist in the follow-up investigation. They remain on scene.

Route 16, which had been previously closed in the area of the fire, has been reopened. While traffic is flowing in both directions, residents and visitors are asked to avoid the area if possible.

No further details are available at this time. Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal at (603) 223-4289.

