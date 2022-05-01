Sunday’s weather: Sunny skies with high around 70

Saturday, April 30, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Saturday, April 30, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Sunday’s Weather

The story for today continues much like yesterday with high-pressure overhead, clear skies, and calm winds with highs near 70. A warm front will slowly approach the Granite State tonight bringing clouds back with a few passing showers tomorrow.

5-Day Outlook April 30-May 3

Today (May 1st): Warmer with lots of sunshine. High Near 70 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy & chilly. Low 39 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy with few showers. High 60 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy with a few late showers. Low 46 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Lots of clouds. High 60 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with showers late. Low 46 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Cloudy with periods of rain. High 59 Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Evening showers with clearing later. Low 46 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Thursday: Warmer & breezy with some sun & clouds. High 65 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low 43 Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Outlook for May

Temperatures will average around normal.

Precipitation will average around normal.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

For the first weekend in May looking dry with temperatures around 60.

TAKE  HIKE/NH Hiking Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s… except in the lower 40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. North winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 6 above in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Becoming partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts