Sunday’s weather: Sunny skies with high around 70

TAKE HIKE/NH Hiking Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s… except in the lower 40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. North winds around 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill values are as low as 6 above in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Becoming partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.