13 new COVID-19 cases confirmed, 78 total for NH, including 1 new Manchester case

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has issued the following update for March 22, 2020, on the new coronavirus, COVID-19. DHHS will continue to issue COVID-19 updates each day to provide media and the public with current information about the State’s efforts.

New COVID-19 Cases in New Hampshire

On Sunday, March 22, 2020, DHHS announced 13 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 78 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. The new cases are all adults, including nine males and four females. The 13 new cases reside in Rockingham (3), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (3), Strafford (2), Grafton (1), Manchester (1), Belknap (1), Carroll (1), and Sullivan (1) counties. This is the first positive case of COVID-19 identified in Sullivan County. Eight of the new cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis. Five of the cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission has been identified in the majority of the counties in the State. Nine new cases are isolating at home. Two of the new cases are currently hospitalized and one was hospitalized and released; thus far, six patients out of the 78 positive cases (8%) have been hospitalized.

DHHS is also updating the county of residence for a case announced on March 20. DHHS has since determined that the county of residence was Grafton County rather than Coos County. The map issued today reflects this new information.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report

(updated March 22, 2020, 9:00 AM)