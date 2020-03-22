Mail truck on fire pulls off Everett Turnpike in Nashua, gutted by flames

NASHUA, NH — Nashua fire responded to multiple calls for a truck on fire on the Everett Turnpike South near the Exit 4 off-ramp Sunday morning.

When Nashua Fire arrived they found a U.S. Mail truck fully engulfed in flames in the breakdown lane.

The driver escaped from the vehicle uninjured.

Nashua Police assisted with traffic until NH State Police arrived. Firefighters extinguished the fire while traffic continued with the right travel lane closed. NH State Police are investigating the accident.

The vehicle was towed from the highway and the debris was cleared by the tow company. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.