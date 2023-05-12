ZBA okays six of twelve Goffstown Road woman’s chickens

Friday, May 12, 2023 Andrew Sylvia Animal News/Pet Tributes & Obituaries, City Hall, Civics, Community, Government 0
Friday, May 12, 2023 Andrew Sylvia Animal News/Pet Tributes & Obituaries, City Hall, Civics, Community, Government 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Samantha Dumensil on May 11, 2023. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday night, The Manchester Zoning Board of Appeals approved a variance allowing Samantha Dumensil of Goffstown Road to keep six domestic chickens, denied her a variance to keep 12 domestic chickens.

The first variance request dealt with the fact that Dumensil’s home would need to be about 2,000 sq. ft. larger for her to be allowed to have chickens at her home by right. The second variance dealt with the fact that Samantha and her husband Jacob Vaillancourt accidentally ordered too many replacement chickens.

Those replacement chickens came due to an incident with their neighbor, Lauren Boisvert of Greer Street. Several months ago, Boisvert’s dogs found a gap in the fence between the two properties, killing all but one of the chickens. After the incident, Dumensil told the board she built a privacy fence.

Dumensil said that the chickens were allowed to free range at that time after obtaining permission from her neighbors, who she said had given her permission in part because the chickens ate ticks that could find their way onto their children and pets. After the incident and moving forward, she said that she would restrict the chickens to her chicken coop, which the board said would be a requirement in any case.

She added that the chickens have been a beneficial impact on her children and have also helped reduce several hundred pounds of waste each year.

Boisvert complained about an event Dumensil and Vaillancourt held called “Booze for Burnouts,” but the couple explained that the event was a charity motorcycle ride for a friend nicknamed “Booze” who killed himself at 25. Boisvert also said that a fox made its way into her neighbor’s backyard at an earlier point and also killed chickens. Dumensil confirmed this and said that additional fence additions were made, stating that it is a learning process raising chickens.

The only individual from the neighborhood to speak was Janine Lavoie, who lives to the south of Boisvert and Dumensil. Lavoie said she never had a problem with the chicken coop, but did have an issue with noise from the dogs.

Members of the board indicated that they felt comfortable with the first variance since she her lot was so close to being the size needed to have chickens by right under the city’s zoning ordinance. However, the other variance was denied due to the fact that she and Vaillancourt had only had the additional chickens for such a short time.

Manchester Department of Planning and Community Development Deputy Director Michael Landry asked Dumensil and Vaillancourt to give away the chickens within a reasonable timeframe, both responding that it shouldn’t be a problem.

 

 

About this Author

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts