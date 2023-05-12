Legislative fix ends brewery dog banishment

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Patrons of To Share Brewing may have missed their warm canine welcome has been for the last few months, but it looks like they will not have to miss it for much longer.

On Thursday, the New Hampshire Senate adopted ought to pass recommendation on HB 249, a bill that updates the pet insurance industry and also allows restaurant owners to bring their pets to work with the exception of food preparation following an amendment in late February.

The bill became necessary after a bill was signed into law in 2022 that allowed companion dogs in outdoor dining areas of restaurants. That bill prohibited all dogs from service dogs from going inside a restaurant, inadvertently making no distinction from companion dogs owned by customers and companion dogs owned by restaurant owners, repealing existing law that allowed restaurant owners to have their dogs inside non-food preparation areas of restaurants.

According to Aaron and Jenni Share, co-owners of To Share Brewing on Union Street, there was only one instance of that law being enforced anywhere in the State of New Hampshire and it was against their dog, Blue.

An anonymous complaint to the Manchester Health Department led to the expulsion of Blue with the understanding that her presence inside the building would violate the new law. Aaron and Jenni checked with the Office of Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, which then confirmed with the Health Department that no other municipality had acted upon the law up to that point.

They also checked with several other restaurants and found nowhere else that had come in conflict with this law.

The Shares reached out to State Representative Matt Wilhelm (D-Manchester) to help address the issue.

Wilhelm, who is one of the Shares’ representatives in Concord, was pleased with Thursday’s news as well as efforts in the House to fix the matter.

Dogs bring companionship and joy to families throughout New Hampshire, including small business owners, and I appreciate the bipartisan effort in the House Commerce Committee to quickly correct this oversight and restore the law allowing owners’ dogs at their place of business,” said Wilhelm.

State Senator Bill Gannon (R-Sandown) was also pleased with passage of the law.

“As a pet lover myself, I understand the deep bond between owners and beloved animals,” said Gannon. “By introducing HB 249, we are not only promoting the responsible pet insurance industry but also acknowledging the importance of allowing pets in public spaces, especially restaurants. This bill will provide clear guidelines for the pet insurance market and give restaurant owners the confidence to welcome dogs, enhancing the overall experience for pet owners and attracting more customers to these establishments.”

While the Shares were frustrated with what seemed like the unequal enforcement of this law, they are happy that Blue will be able to return in the near future.

“(The customers) are sad, right? Blue is one of the family here, she has been our glorified greeter for certain and I think everyone will be really excited to have her back,” said Jenni Share.

The bill now heads to Governor Sununu’s desk, with the revised law going into effect on Jan. 1, 2024 if he signs it.