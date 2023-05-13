Saturday’s weather: Summer-like weather continues, high of 77

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 50s… except in the mid-40s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph… except northwest 45 to 55 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values are around 20. Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-50s. Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph increasing to around 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

Beach & Lake Forecasts

BEACH FORECAST

Weather outlook: Mostly sunny.

U.V. Index: Very High.

Thunderstorm Potential: None

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Wind: Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 1 foot.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 50 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and not be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Tides for Hampton Beach: High 8.8 feet (MLLW) 06:10 AM. Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 12:55 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Waves 2 to 4 feet building to 3 to 5 feet in the afternoon. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 52 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.