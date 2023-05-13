Saturday’s weather: Summer-like weather continues, high of 77

Weather Watch Video
<
Saturday’s Weather
Weather Alerts
On This Day in Weather History: May 12-16, 2006. The “Mother’s Day Flood” was the worst flooding on the lower Merrimack River since the 1930s!
5-Day Forecast May 13-17
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report
White Mountains Weather
Beach & Lake Forecasts
BEACH FORECAST
Weather outlook: Mostly sunny.
U.V. Index: Very High.
Thunderstorm Potential: None
High Temperature: In the lower 70s.
Wind: Northwest winds around 10 mph.
Surf height: Around 1 foot.
Rip Current Risk: Low.
Water temperature: 50 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and not be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.
Tides for Hampton Beach: High 8.8 feet (MLLW) 06:10 AM. Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 12:55 PM.
Lake Winnipesaukee
Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Waves 2 to 4 feet building to 3 to 5 feet in the afternoon. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 52 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.