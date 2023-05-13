Saturday’s weather: Summer-like weather continues, high of 77

Friday, May 12, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Friday, May 12, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch Video

<

Saturday’s Weather

Summer-like warmth will continue today with highs in the upper 70s. For Mother’s Day, it will be 10 degrees cooler with mostly sunny and breezy conditions.


Weather Alerts

On This Day in Weather History: May 12-16, 2006. The “Mother’s Day Flood” was the worst flooding on the lower Merrimack River since the 1930s!

5-Day Forecast May 13-17

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, & nice. High 77 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 47 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Mother’s Day: Mostly sunny, breezy, & not as warm. High 67 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear. Low 45 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Monday: Warmer with a mix of sun & clouds. High 74 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 54 Winds: W 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Cloudy and breezy with a few spot showers. High 75 Winds: W 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 47 Winds: NW 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler. High 63 Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low 39 Winds: NW 5-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Most of next week looks mainly dry with temperatures mainly in the 70s.

Hiking Report

White Mountains Weather

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 50s… except in the mid-40s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph… except northwest 45 to 55 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values are around 20.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-50s. Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph increasing to around 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

Beach & Lake Forecasts

BEACH FORECAST

Weather outlook: Mostly sunny.

U.V. Index: Very High.

Thunderstorm Potential: None

High Temperature: In the lower 70s.

Wind: Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Surf height: Around 1 foot.

Rip Current Risk: Low.

Water temperature: 50 degrees. According to the United States Coast Guard, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and not be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

Tides for Hampton Beach: High 8.8 feet (MLLW) 06:10 AM. Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 12:55 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Waves 2 to 4 feet building to 3 to 5 feet in the afternoon. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 52 degrees. According to the USCG, when the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks like buckling a life jacket or operating a radio.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts