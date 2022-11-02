Wednesday’s weather: Sunny and warm, high of 67

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Wednesday’s Weather
High pressure builds in from the west today and settles just offshore through the weekend. This will lead to a prolonged stretch of dry weather with temperatures climbing well above normal this weekend.
5-Day Outlook Nov. 2-Nov. 6
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
This weekend when we put our clocks back 1 hour it could be in the low to mid-70s! Record highs could tumble Saturday and Sunday!!
I’m a big fan of the Phillies and so are the weather gods.
Tonight the weather forecast for the fourth game of the World Series in Philadelphia: Clear a chilly night for baseball. The game-time temperature of 56 with a wind out of the Northeast at 5-10 mph
Outlook for November:
Not feeling like November with temperatures averaging above normal.
November precipitation equal chances of above or below-normal rainfall.