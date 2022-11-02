Wednesday’s weather: Sunny and warm, high of 67

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Wednesday’s Weather

High pressure builds in from the west today and settles just offshore through the weekend. This will lead to a prolonged stretch of dry weather with temperatures climbing well above normal this weekend.

5-Day Outlook Nov. 2-Nov. 6

Today: Sunny and warm; nice day for raking. High 67 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear and cooler. Low 37 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild. High 62 Winds: Light and Variable
Thursday night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. High 68 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 50 Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Sunny and spring-like. High 72 Winds: SW 5-15 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 51 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

This weekend when we put our clocks back 1 hour it could be in the low to mid-70s! Record highs could tumble Saturday and Sunday!!

I’m a big fan of the Phillies and so are the weather gods.

Tonight the weather forecast for the fourth game of the World Series in Philadelphia: Clear a chilly night for baseball. The game-time temperature of 56 with a wind out of the Northeast at 5-10 mph

Outlook for November:

Not feeling like November with temperatures averaging above normal.

November precipitation equal chances of above or below-normal rainfall.

 

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

