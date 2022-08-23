Wednesday’s weather: Early fog makes way for sunshine, warm temps with a high of 85

Below: He’s back “on air!” Rick Gordon walks you through today’s weather and what’s in store via Zoom Check it out.
Tuesday’s Weather
Today temperatures rebound to above normal in the mid-80s and lasts into the end of the week as high pressure builds across New England.
5-Day Outlook Aug. 24-Aug. 28
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Most of this week will be humid with dry, cooler, and comfortable conditions for the weekend.
The Great Outdoors Weather Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits are obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Photo/Jeffrey Hastings
Beach Forecast
Weather: Fog will lift in the morning; humid with intervals of clouds and sun.
U.V. Index: Moderate.
Thunderstorm Potential: Low. This implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.
High Temperature: In the upper 70s.
Wind: Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Surf height: Around 2 feet.
Rip Current Risk: Low. Water temperature: 68 degrees.
Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.4 feet (MLLW) 10:29 AM. Low 1.5 feet (MLLW) 04:38 PM.
Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee