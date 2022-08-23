Wednesday’s weather: Early fog makes way for sunshine, warm temps with a high of 85

Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Tuesday, August 23, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Below: He’s back “on air!” Rick Gordon walks you through today’s weather and what’s in store via Zoom Check it out.

Tuesday’s Weather

Today temperatures rebound to above normal in the mid-80s and lasts into the end of the week as high pressure builds across New England.

5-Day Outlook Aug. 24-Aug. 28

Today: Early fog followed by some sun, warm, and humid. High 85 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear and humid. Low 64 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High Near 90 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear and humid. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Some sun, humid, and hot with a hit-or-miss thunderstorm. High 90 Winds: W 5-10 mph
Friday night: Early thunderstorms and turning less humid late. Low 63 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Sunny and nice. High 83 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Mainly clear and comfortable. Low 59 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Sunday: Comfortable with a mix of sun & clouds. High 84 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Mainly clear and comfortable. Low 62 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Most of this week will be humid with dry, cooler, and comfortable conditions for the weekend.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

person carrying yellow and black backpack walking between green plants

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits are obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

Weather: Fog will lift in the morning; humid with intervals of clouds and sun.

U.V. Index: Moderate.

Thunderstorm Potential: Low. This implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

High Temperature: In the upper 70s.

Wind: Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low. Water temperature: 68 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.4 feet (MLLW) 10:29 AM. Low 1.5 feet (MLLW) 04:38 PM.

Lake Winnipesaukee

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee

West winds around 5 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. Water temperature 74 degrees.

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts