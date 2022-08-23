Wednesday’s weather: Early fog makes way for sunshine, warm temps with a high of 85

Today: Early fog followed by some sun, warm, and humid. High 85 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Tonight: Mainly clear and humid. Low 64 Winds: Light & Variable Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. High Near 90 Winds: W 5-10 mph Thursday night: Mainly clear and humid. Low 65 Winds: Light & Variable Friday: Some sun, humid, and hot with a hit-or-miss thunderstorm. High 90 Winds: W 5-10 mph Friday night: Early thunderstorms and turning less humid late. Low 63 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph Saturday: Sunny and nice. High 83 Winds: N 5-10 mph Saturday night: Mainly clear and comfortable. Low 59 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Sunday: Comfortable with a mix of sun & clouds. High 84 Winds: SE 5-10 mph Sunday night: Mainly clear and comfortable. Low 62 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching Most of this week will be humid with dry, cooler, and comfortable conditions for the weekend.

The Great Outdoors Weather Report

Find More Hiking Info Here

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits are obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

Beach Forecast

Weather: Fog will lift in the morning; humid with intervals of clouds and sun.

U.V. Index: Moderate.

Thunderstorm Potential: Low. This implies that there is little chance of thunderstorms.

High Temperature: In the upper 70s.

Wind: Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Surf height: Around 2 feet.

Rip Current Risk: Low. Water temperature: 68 degrees.

Tides for Hampton Beach: High 7.4 feet (MLLW) 10:29 AM. Low 1.5 feet (MLLW) 04:38 PM.

Lake Forecast for Lake Winnipesaukee