Road closures and other useful info for navigating Aug. 27 Sky Show at Arms Park

MANCHESTER, NH – A “return” to Sky Show, a once popular river-side music event, will make a comeback Aug. 27, promising “the largest fireworks display in NH history,” along with more than 50 food trucks and vendors, go-karts, ax-throwing and live music.

In addition to the boys from Recycled Percussion, scheduled entertainment includes The Ragdolls (Aerosmith tribute band); Fighting Friday, the legendary Gary Hoey, Living on a Bad Name (Bon Jovi tribute band); Dancing Madly Backwards; and Where’s Adam?

General admission is free but there are VIP upgrade ticket options which you can purchase here.

Avoiding the Chaos

With this weekend’s planned Chaos & Kindness Sky Show concert and fireworks event comes the chaos of road closures around Arms Park. Here’s what you need to know if you’re going to the show (or avoiding it completely).

Closed:

Commercial Street southbound from Spring to Granite

Commercial Street northbound from Spring to Canal

No vehicle access to Arms Park/Parking lot

Bridge Street Bridge eastbound

Bridge Street Bridge westbound

The DEKA upper Parking lot in Arms Park will be closed

Friday, beginning at 6 a.m. no vehicles will be allowed to park in Arms Park (upper and lower lot) with the exception of Cotton Restaurant and its customers during normal hours of operation on Friday due to the Sky Show representatives and vendors setting up.

Open:

Bedford Street will remain open throughout the day.

Kidder Street will remain open throughout the day.

Commercial Street northbound from Granite to Spring Street will be open during the day (drivers will need to take a right on Spring Street). However,

Commercial Street will close entirely at some point in the afternoon.

Commercial Street southbound from Canal to Spring Street will be open during the day (drivers will need to take a left on Spring Street). However,

