Weather: February snow is on the way with moderate to heavy snow moving in by Monday evening

Five-day Weather Outlook, Feb. 1 – Feb. 5



Outlook for Feb. 1

Some light snow or show showers will be possible during the afternoon, with the bulk of the moderate to heavy snow moving in by evening.

Winter Storm Warning 3 p.m. Monday to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Five-Day Outlook

Today: Light Snow moving in (1″). High 31 Winds: NE 15-20+ mph Tonight: Moderate to heavy snow (6″-9″) Low 29 Winds: NE 20-30+ mph Ground Hog Day: Periods of snow (3″-5″) High 30 Winds: NNE 15-25+ mph Tuesday night: Cloudy with snow showers & flurries Low 27 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph Wednesday: Mix sun & clouds High 35 Winds: NW 10-20 mph Wednesday night: Partly cloudy Low 23 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Thursday: Mostly sunny High 37 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph Thursday night: Increasing clouds Low 22 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Friday: Cloudy and milder High 41 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Friday night: Partly cloudy Low 30 Winds: WSW 5-10 mph

Want to be an Inklink Weather Spotter?

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

An all-out nor’easter for Groundhog Day. Falling and blowing snow will make travel dangerous late Monday night into Tuesday.

Nor’easter Update

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MONDAY TO 7 PM TUESDAY…

WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

WHERE…Portions of southwest Maine and portions of central and southern New Hampshire.

WHEN…From 3 PM Monday to 7 PM Tuesday.

IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult due to low visibility and snow covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates of to 1 to 2″ per hour are expected Monday night. P

RECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5-1-1.

European Model Snow forecast for the Nor’easter

About Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .