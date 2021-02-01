Teen shot in the area of Lincoln and Valley streets late Sunday

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are seeking information regarding another shooting, this time resulting in a 16-year-old being shot twice last Sunday night.

On January 31, 2021, at approximately 9:40 p.m., a juvenile was brought into Elliot Hospital with two gunshot wounds to the shoulder.

According to a police narrative of the situation, the 16-year-old victim and the people who brought him in were uncooperative and not forthcoming with information. They only said that the incident occurred in the area of the Dunkin Donuts near Valley and Lincoln streets. Police did find several shell casings in the area of 336 Lincoln St.

In the past week two other shootings were reported – on Jan. 23 in the area of 245 Maple St., and on Jan. 31, in the area of Merrimack and Maple streets.

The case is still under investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident you are asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also go to the Manchester Crime Line or call 603-624-4040 and give an anonymous tip.