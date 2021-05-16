Voluntary vaccine clinic May 22 at Memorial for MDS students age 12+

MANCHESTER, NH – The next student vaccine clinic is set for May 22 from 9-3 p.m. at Memorial High School (sign-up deadline is May 20). Manchester School District will be offering a voluntary vaccination clinic for our students who are age 12 or older in conjunction with the city health department. Family members can get vaccinated also – each family may schedule an appointment for up to two family members, one of whom must be a parent or guardian if the student is under age 18. Each person attending must schedule their own appointment.

Safety protocols: Six-feet of distance between people, mask requirement and health screening required. It is essential that you stick to your scheduled appointment time to manage foot traffic and allow for proper physical distancing. If at all possible, please only bring the student to be vaccinated and one or two family members to the vaccination clinic.

Vaccination clinic details: There are two first-shot clinics planned pending the FDA Emergency Use Authorization of the Pfizer vaccine. Both clinics will take place at Memorial High School. The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses. The second vaccination clinic will be held three weeks after the first clinic. Appointment times and details on the second dose clinic will be provided closer to the date.

May 22 from 9-3 pm at Memorial High School