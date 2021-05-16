Woods Richardson’s start start gives Fisher Cats series win

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The New Hampshire Fisher Cats earned their first series win of 2021 thanks to a 6-0 victory over the Somerset Patriots on Sunday afternoon.

Fisher Cats starting pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson saw his ERA fall to 1.29 after pitching five scoreless innings, striking out seven Patriots in the process, following eight-strikeout outings over his last two outings.

While the Fisher Cats bullpen has struggled as of late, on Sunday they managed to hold the line for Richardson, with Jon Harris, Fitz Stabler and Connor Law and combining to keep the Patriots scoreless for the rest of the contest.

At the plate, a double from Otto Lopez brought home Kevin Vicuña in the first to start what would be four straight innings with Fisher Cat runs.

Samad Taylor added a two-run homer in the second, with Gabriel Moreno and Reggie Pruitt also adding RBI singles.

Vicuña helped put up another RBI in the sixth, with Taylor scoring from first on a grounder.

Taylor and Lopez contributed three and two hits respectively with the Fisher Cats grabbing a combined [] hits as a team, the fourth time so far this year they’ve accumulated ten or more.

Woods Richardson climbed to 1-0 on the year with the win, Somerset’s Shawn Semple fell to 0-1 with the loss, giving up five runs, nine hits and a walk over 3 2/3 innings, striking out three.

The Fisher Cats welcome the Portland Sea Dogs to Manchester on Tuesday. Elvis Luciano (0-0, 4.00 ERA) will face a Portland starter yet to be named as of Sunday afternoon.