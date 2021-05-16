Flag confusion leads to row between Sununu, Democrats

CONCORD, N.H. – This week, whether or not to put the American flag at half-staff became a point of contention between New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and New Hampshire Democrats.

On Friday, Sununu announced that in accordance with U.S. President Joseph Biden’s proclamation that all flags across the U.S. and its territories should be placed at half-staff for Peace Officers Memorial Day (May 15) and that the week of May 9 to 15 shall be Law Enforcement Memorial Week.

However, Under Section 7, subsection M of the U.S. Flag Code, the flag is not to be placed at half-staff if Peace Officers Memorial Day takes place on Armed Forces Day, which occurs on the third Saturday in May.

The White House sent another directive on Friday afternoon noting this, leading to Sununu to order flags at state facilities to remain at half-staff on at Saturday out of respective for fallen law enforcement officials, urging New Hampshire’s congressional delegation to join him in opposition against bringing the flag back to full-staff on Saturday.

New Hampshire Democratic Party Chairman Ray Buckley criticized Sununu for his statement against the updated proclamation.

“Governor Sununu’s faux-outrage is offensive to our veterans and those in the armed services,” said Buckley. “Governor Sununu should immediately apologize for sending a politically charged and factually incorrect tweet to score partisan points. Sununu should comply with federal law and put the flag at full staff to honor our armed forces.”

Sununu said his issue was the last-minute change and lack of clarification from the White House.

“Of course, we too stand with our Armed Forces and agree (Armed Forces Day) is a significant day to thank them for their service and sacrifice to our country,” said Sununu. “The fact remains that it was a disrespectful act by the President to reverse his directive to lower flags at 6 PM the night before, without even an explanation to law enforcement or their families who were expecting for their losses to be honored today, and with no reference made at all to Armed Forces Day.”