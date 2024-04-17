Vikram announces first batch of endorsements

LINCOLN, NH – Vikram Mansharamani of Lincoln, NH released an initial list of New Hampshire endorsements for his Second Congressional District campaign. The names include current and former office-holders, GOP activists, business leaders, and concerned citizens.

“I am honored to have the support of these incredible leaders and this list shows the broad support this campaign is attracting. Republicans need to be united if we are going to win in November and I am committed to doing that,” said Mansharamani. “I entered this race only a few days ago and the campaign has generated incredible momentum on all fronts. We raised $200,000 in the first 72 hours and are building a broad coalition of support to win not only the primary in September but also the the general election in the fall. Together we will secure the border, right this economy, and fight dysfunction in Washington.”

“The world has become a dangerous place and we need new leadership that understands the importance of America’s role in the world,” said General Don Bolduc, former US Senate candidate and GOP nominee. “Vikram has a broad knowledge and understanding of international affairs, and he knows that our enemies will take advantage if America projects weakness. He will work to restore American strength both at home and abroad.”

Rudy Glocker, founder of Burgeon Outdoor, a small business with operations in Lincoln and Gorham, added: “Inflation continues to wreak havoc on our economy, forcing businesses to cope with not only rising prices, but also fluctuating demand. New Hampshire needs someone in Congress with real world experience who understands how the economy works. Vikram has the knowledge and experience to make an impact in Washington, DC and to advocate for New Hampshire families and small businesses.”

NH House Majority Leader Jason Osborne added that Vikram is quickly uniting the party, saying, “Republicans of all factions are joining Vikram’s campaign. He is clearly the candidate who can unite the party and lead us to victory in the Second Congressional District. We need a conservative outsider with real world experience to fix the mess in DC.”

The list of endorsements follows:

Philip Abirached

Business Investor

Mark Aquilino

President, Outdoor Pride

Michael Bellanger

Owner, Chase House Inn

Divyesh Bhaghat

Owner, The Moon Cafe

Brigadier General (Ret.) Donald Bolduc

Former US Senate Candidate

Mick Bolduc

Entrepreneur

Tommy Bolduc

Entrepreneur

Scott Brown

Former US Senator; Former Ambassador

Eli Clemmer

Former Chair, Coos County GOP

Vivek Dave

Tech Entrepreneur

Lori Davis

NH Political Activist

Anthony DiLorenzo

Owner, Key Auto Group

Kathy Edelblut

Stanley Emmanuel

President, Bow Recycling Center

Joe Faro

Founder and CEO, Tuscan Brands

Dr. Herb Gardner

Vice Chair, Lincoln NH Budget Committee

Rudy Glocker

Founder, Burgeon Outdoor

Ellie Hardy

Retired ICU Nurse and Psychotherapist

Dr. Paul Hardy

Retired Behavioral Neurologist

Jeremy Hitchcock

Partner, New North Ventures

Patty Humphrey

Education Activist

Geoff Krill

Founder, Eastern Adaptive Sports

Al Letizio, Jr.

President & CEO, A.J. Litizio Sales & Marketing

Brian Mock

Concerned Citizens of New Hampton

Jason Osborne

Majority Leader, New Hampshire House of Representatives

Archana Patel

Owner, Mount Coolidge Motel

Jennifer Pike

State Advisory Committee (SAC) Appointee

Greg Reynolds

Business Owner

Janice Reynolds

Business Owner

Tom Sabourn

Business Owner

Paul Schirduan

Trustee of the Trust Fund, Lincoln, NH

Jerry Sickels

Political Activist

Grace Solinsky

Entrepreneur

Ken Solinsky

Entrepreneur

Mary Steady

Director of Pupil Services, LinWood Public Schools

James Swenson

Small Business Owner

Kerry Swenson

Mental Health Expert

Phil Taub

Partner, Nixon Peabody LLP

Pam Tucker

Former NHGOP Vice Chair; former NH House Deputy Speaker

Nick Valais

CEO, Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center

John Weeks

Outdoor Education Instructor