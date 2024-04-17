Vikram announces first batch of endorsements

LINCOLN, NH – Vikram Mansharamani of Lincoln, NH released an initial list of New Hampshire endorsements for his Second Congressional District campaign. The names include current and former office-holders, GOP activists, business leaders, and concerned citizens.
“I am honored to have the support of these incredible leaders and this list shows the broad support this campaign is attracting. Republicans need to be united if we are going to win in November and I am committed to doing that,” said Mansharamani. “I entered this race only a few days ago and the campaign has generated incredible momentum on all fronts. We raised $200,000 in the first 72 hours and are building a broad coalition of support to win not only the primary in September but also the the general election in the fall. Together we will secure the border, right this economy, and fight dysfunction in Washington.”
“The world has become a dangerous place and we need new leadership that understands the importance of America’s role in the world,” said General Don Bolduc, former US Senate candidate and GOP nominee. “Vikram has a broad knowledge and understanding of international affairs, and he knows that our enemies will take advantage if America projects weakness. He will work to restore American strength both at home and abroad.”
Rudy Glocker, founder of Burgeon Outdoor, a small business with operations in Lincoln and Gorham, added: “Inflation continues to wreak havoc on our economy, forcing businesses to cope with not only rising prices, but also fluctuating demand. New Hampshire needs someone in Congress with real world experience who understands how the economy works. Vikram has the knowledge and experience to make an impact in Washington, DC and to advocate for New Hampshire families and small businesses.”
NH House Majority Leader Jason Osborne added that Vikram is quickly uniting the party, saying, “Republicans of all factions are joining Vikram’s campaign. He is clearly the candidate who can unite the party and lead us to victory in the Second Congressional District. We need a conservative outsider with real world experience to fix the mess in DC.”
The list of endorsements follows:
Philip Abirached
Business Investor
Mark Aquilino
President, Outdoor Pride
Michael Bellanger
Owner, Chase House Inn
Divyesh Bhaghat
Owner, The Moon Cafe
Brigadier General (Ret.) Donald Bolduc
Former US Senate Candidate
Mick Bolduc
Entrepreneur
Tommy Bolduc
Entrepreneur
Scott Brown
Former US Senator; Former Ambassador
Eli Clemmer
Former Chair, Coos County GOP
Vivek Dave
Tech Entrepreneur
Lori Davis
NH Political Activist
Anthony DiLorenzo
Owner, Key Auto Group
Kathy Edelblut
Stanley Emmanuel
President, Bow Recycling Center
Joe Faro
Founder and CEO, Tuscan Brands
Dr. Herb Gardner
Vice Chair, Lincoln NH Budget Committee
Rudy Glocker
Founder, Burgeon Outdoor
Ellie Hardy
Retired ICU Nurse and Psychotherapist
Dr. Paul Hardy
Retired Behavioral Neurologist
Jeremy Hitchcock
Partner, New North Ventures
Patty Humphrey
Education Activist
Geoff Krill
Founder, Eastern Adaptive Sports
Al Letizio, Jr.
President & CEO, A.J. Litizio Sales & Marketing
Brian Mock
Concerned Citizens of New Hampton
Jason Osborne
Majority Leader, New Hampshire House of Representatives
Archana Patel
Owner, Mount Coolidge Motel
Jennifer Pike
State Advisory Committee (SAC) Appointee
Greg Reynolds
Business Owner
Janice Reynolds
Business Owner
Tom Sabourn
Business Owner
Paul Schirduan
Trustee of the Trust Fund, Lincoln, NH
Jerry Sickels
Political Activist
Grace Solinsky
Entrepreneur
Ken Solinsky
Entrepreneur
Mary Steady
Director of Pupil Services, LinWood Public Schools
James Swenson
Small Business Owner
Kerry Swenson
Mental Health Expert
Phil Taub
Partner, Nixon Peabody LLP
Pam Tucker
Former NHGOP Vice Chair; former NH House Deputy Speaker
Nick Valais
CEO, Bedford Ambulatory Surgical Center
John Weeks
Outdoor Education Instructor