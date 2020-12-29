Unattended candles left burning cited as cause of fire at Spiderbite

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

MANCHESTER, NH – A fire caused by candles left burning was quickly extinguished early Tuesday at an Elm Street tattoo shop.

Fire crews were dispatched at 8:22 a.m. to 179 Elm St. for a general fire alarm. Units arrived on scene and found smoke on the second floor of Spiderbite. A first alarm assignment was then dispatched. The crew from Engine 11 stretched a hose line to the second floor and found a fire in a tattoo room. The fire was contained mainly by the building’s sprinkler system.

Crews from Engine 11 and Truck 1 extinguished the remainder of the fire.

All companies remained on scene for a short period to assist in water and smoke removal.

The fire was investigated by the Fire Prevention Bureau and the cause was determined to be accidental due to unattended candles left burning.



The damage was estimated by fire officials at about $50,000.