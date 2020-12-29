Man charged in Dec. 23 shooting on Hall Street

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester police have arrested Antonio Grullon, 48, of Manchester in connection with a shooting on Hall Street earlier this month.

On December 23, 2020, at approximately 9 a.m., police responded to 515 Hall St. for a report of a shooting. Officers made contact with a 26-year-old man who had been shot in the arm. He told officers two people knocked on his door and that one of the two, later identified as Grullon, forced his way in, and the two were involved in an altercation in which the victim was shot. He suffered non-life-threatening injury and was taken to Elliot Hospital for treatment.

Grullon was charged on Tuesday with first-degree assault, criminal threatening, simple assault, burglary, and felon in possession of a deadly weapon. Grullon will be arraigned Dec. 30 in Hillsborough Superior Court – North.