Tuesday’s weather: Spring blows in with some wind and sunshine, high of 44

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.
Tuesday’s Weather
Today for the first day of Spring, windy with some sun & clouds with a high of 44 but feeling like 37, more like winter. When Spring officially arrives at 11:06 tonight temperature will be 36 but feeling like freezing.
5-Day Outlook, March 19-23
Solar eclipse weather outlook
The final countdown is underway for the astronomy event of the decade – a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The outlook is cloudy with some rain and a high near 50. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here.
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Scattered snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
Click here to check out the current conditions at NH Ski Resorts!