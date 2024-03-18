Tuesday’s weather: Spring blows in with some wind and sunshine, high of 44

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Tuesday’s Weather

Today for the first day of Spring, windy with some sun & clouds with a high of 44 but feeling like 37, more like winter. When Spring officially arrives at 11:06 tonight temperature will be 36 but feeling like freezing.

5-Day Outlook, March 19-23

First Day of Spring: Windy with some sun & clouds. High 44 (feel like 37) Winds: WNW 10-20+ mph
Tonight: Some clouds & breezy. Low 31 (feel like 28) Winds: SW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Lots of clouds and breezy with some spot afternoon rain showers. High 47 (feel like 41) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy & breezy with a passing flurry. Low 29 (feel like 21) Winds: W 10-15 mph
Thursday: A cold gusty wind and colder with a mix of sun & clouds. High 39 (feel like 29) Winds: WNW 20-30+ mph
Thursday night: Clear, cold, & breezy. Low 22 (feel like 10) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. High 39 (feel like 35) Winds: W 5-15 mph
Friday night: Cloudy & cold with snow (2-4″) late. Low 29 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Snow (1-3″) to rain showers. High 45 Winds: ENE 5-15 mph
Saturday night: Partial clearing late. Low 27 (feel like 17) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Solar eclipse weather outlook

The final countdown is underway for the astronomy event of the decade – a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The outlook is cloudy with some rain and a high near 50. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

The first weekend of Spring will bring rain and or snow!!! If it’s snow it could be the biggest snowstorm we’ve had this year.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Scattered snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as 17 below.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Scattered snow showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

