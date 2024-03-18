Tuesday’s weather: Spring blows in with some wind and sunshine, high of 44

First Day of Spring: Windy with some sun & clouds. High 44 (feel like 37) Winds: WNW 10-20+ mph

Tonight: Some clouds & breezy. Low 31 (feel like 28) Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Lots of clouds and breezy with some spot afternoon rain showers. High 47 (feel like 41) Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy & breezy with a passing flurry. Low 29 (feel like 21) Winds: W 10-15 mph

Thursday: A cold gusty wind and colder with a mix of sun & clouds. High 39 (feel like 29) Winds: WNW 20-30+ mph

Thursday night: Clear, cold, & breezy. Low 22 (feel like 10) Winds: WNW 10-20 mph

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. High 39 (feel like 35) Winds: W 5-15 mph

Friday night: Cloudy & cold with snow (2-4″) late. Low 29 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Snow (1-3″) to rain showers. High 45 Winds: ENE 5-15 mph

Saturday night: Partial clearing late. Low 27 (feel like 17) Winds: NW 10-15 mph