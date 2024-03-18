March 21 Planning Board: Elm Street autos continuation + regular business meeting

PLANNING BOARD PUBLIC HEARING
The Planning Board will meet on Thursday, March 21 at 6 p.m. and the following application will be heard. If you cannot make the meeting in person, it will be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. The agenda is available online.
SP2024-004: 151 Elm Street, Redevelopment District, Ward 3
Continuation of a public hearing from the last Planning Board meeting on Thursday, March 7. Applicant has submitted a change of use Site Plan application to allow auto sales and service in addition to existing auto repair.
PLANNING BOARD BUSINESS MEETING
The following applications will be discussed during the regular business meeting:
- SP2024-003: 2405-2445 Brown Avenue
- SP2024-004: 151 Elm Street
The Planning Board also met on Thursday, March 7 and the following applications were decided. If you missed the meeting, it is available on-demand via Manchester Public Television.
- CU2024-001 and CU2024-002: 35 High Street, Applications approved.
- CU2024-004: 10 Gantry Street, Application approved.
- SP2022-021 (Amendment): 10000 South Willow Street, Application approved.
- SP2024-002 (Revised Plans): 100 Hitchcock Way, Application approved.
ZONING BOARD UPDATES
The Zoning Board met on Thursday, March 14 and the following variances were requested. A recording of the meeting is available on-demand via Manchester Public Television.
- ZBA2024-003: 220 South Hall Street, Variance granted.
- ZBA2024-007: 340 Mast Road, Variance granted.
- ZBA2024-010: 199 Manchester Street, Tabled so applicant can address concerns with DPW.
- ZBA2024-008: 46 South Taylor Street, Variances granted except 5.10(A)5 Two-Family Dwelling.
- ZBA2023-160: 37 Bay Street, Hearing postponed until April 11.
- ZBA2024-012: 141 Westwind Drive, Variance granted.
- ZBA2024-013: 424 Spruce Street, Hearing postponed until April 11.
- ZBA2024-014: 232 Frontage Road and 208 Presidents Road, Variance granted.
- ZBA2024-016: 2650 Brown Avenue, Variance granted.
- ZBA2024-015: 2380 Elm Street, Variance granted.
- ZBA2024-018: 284 and 286 Varney Street, Variance granted.
- ZBA2024-023: 1045 Hanover Street, Variance granted with modifications to signage.
- ZBA2024-017: 30 Bryant Road, Application withdrawn.
- ZBA2023-158: 571 Holt Avenue, Both requests for rehearing denied.