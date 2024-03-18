March 21 Planning Board: Elm Street autos continuation + regular business meeting

PLANNING BOARD PUBLIC HEARING

The Planning Board will meet on Thursday, March 21 at 6 p.m. and the following application will be heard. If you cannot make the meeting in person, it will be broadcast live on Manchester Public Television, Channel 22. The agenda is available online.

SP2024-004: 151 Elm Street, Redevelopment District, Ward 3

Continuation of a public hearing from the last Planning Board meeting on Thursday, March 7. Applicant has submitted a change of use Site Plan application to allow auto sales and service in addition to existing auto repair.

PLANNING BOARD BUSINESS MEETING

The following applications will be discussed during the regular business meeting:

SP2024-003: 2405-2445 Brown Avenue

2405-2445 Brown Avenue SP2024-004: 151 Elm Street

The Planning Board also met on Thursday, March 7 and the following applications were decided. If you missed the meeting, it is available on-demand via Manchester Public Television.

CU2024-001 and CU2024-002: 35 High Street, Applications approved.

35 High Street, CU2024-004: 10 Gantry Street, Application approved.

10 Gantry Street, SP2022-021 (Amendment): 10000 South Willow Street, Application approved.

10000 South Willow Street, SP2024-002 (Revised Plans): 100 Hitchcock Way, Application approved.

ZONING BOARD UPDATES

The Zoning Board met on Thursday, March 14 and the following variances were requested. A recording of the meeting is available on-demand via Manchester Public Television.