Tuesday’s weather: Cloudy and cooler, high of 53 – plus mid-week storm update

Monday, April 1, 2024 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Tuesday’s Weather

Cloudy today mild and dry with a high of 53. A complex storm system approaches Wednesday and will have the most impact Wednesday night into Thursday.

✓ Accumulating snow likely with heavy accumulations possible.

✓ Heaviest precipitation rates Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Sleet is not out of the question at times for southern New Hampshire.

✓ Snow may be on the wet/heavy side which could cause power outages.

✓ Gusty to damaging winds toward the coast and over the coastal waters.

✓ Minor coastal flooding and splash-over possible.

✓ Depending on the track of the storm, snow amounts, and snow water content, moderate to major impacts will be possible in terms of snowfall rates, amounts, and snow load (weight).

 

5-Day Outlook, April 2-April 6

Today: Cloudy and cooler. High 53 Winds: ENE10-15 mph
Tonight: Cloudy. Low 37 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Rain & snow to wet snow (1-2″) and windy. High 40 (feel like 32) Winds: ENE 15-25+ mph
Wednesday night: Windy with heavy wet snow (6-10″) with blizzard-like conditions. Low 34 (feel like 18) Winds: ENE 20-30+ (gusts over 40 mph)
Thursday: Windy with heavy wet snow (3-5″) and blizzard-like conditions. High 36 (feel like 27) Winds: NE 15-25+ (gust 40 mph)
Thursday night: Rain & snow showers. Low 34 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Friday: Cloudy with a few rain & snow showers. High 45 (feel like 40) Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Friday night: Cloudy with some rain & snow showers. Low 34 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Rain & snow showers. High 46 (feel lik6 37) Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 34 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

Solar Eclipse Weather Update

Solar Eclipse Weather Update Solar Eclipse Weather Outlook The final countdown is underway for the astronomy event of the decade – a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8. The outlook is sunny with a high of 60. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

An April Nor’easter is possible Wednesday night into Thursday with blizzard-like conditions. The potential exists for 1-2 feet of snow! The heavy, wet snow can produce power outages across the region.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. The early April snowfall will be a boon to ski resorts still open across New England and should help to extend the season well into April.

Click here to check out the current conditions at NH Ski Resorts!

