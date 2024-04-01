Tuesday’s weather: Cloudy and cooler, high of 53 – plus mid-week storm update

Cloudy today mild and dry with a high of 53. A complex storm system approaches Wednesday and will have the most impact Wednesday night into Thursday.

✓ Accumulating snow likely with heavy accumulations possible.

✓ Heaviest precipitation rates Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Sleet is not out of the question at times for southern New Hampshire.

✓ Snow may be on the wet/heavy side which could cause power outages.

✓ Gusty to damaging winds toward the coast and over the coastal waters.

✓ Minor coastal flooding and splash-over possible.

✓ Depending on the track of the storm, snow amounts, and snow water content, moderate to major impacts will be possible in terms of snowfall rates, amounts, and snow load (weight).