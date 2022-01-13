Thursday weather: A warm-up today with a high around 40, then another arctic blast + MLK Day snow

Thursday’s Weather
Today will be even warmer than yesterday with highs around 40 along with light winds. Turning colder tomorrow with the warmest temperatures in the morning with tumbling temperatures in the afternoon.
5-Day Outlook Jan. 13- Jan. 17
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Dangerous wind chills are possible Friday night through early Sunday due to a combination of gusty north winds and very cold temperatures.
Ski Report via Ski NH
Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!
Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!