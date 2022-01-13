Thursday weather: A warm-up today with a high around 40, then another arctic blast + MLK Day snow

Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Thursday’s Weather

Today will be even warmer than yesterday with highs around 40 along with light winds. Turning colder tomorrow with the warmest temperatures in the morning with tumbling temperatures in the afternoon.

5-Day Outlook Jan. 13- Jan. 17

Today: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. High 40 Winds: Light & Variable
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 27 Winds: Light & Variable
Friday: Colder and windy with a mix of sun & clouds. High 33 in the morning with temps falling (feel like 12) Winds: NNW 15-25+ mph
Friday night: Clearing, windy & frigid. Low -2 (feel like – 23) Winds: NNW 15-30+ mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy, and frigid. High 11 (feel like -8) Winds: NW 10-20 mph
Saturday night: Clear and frigid. Low 0 (feel like -11) Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Sunday: Mostly sunny and not as cold. High 26 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday night: Increasing clouds with snow (3-5″) after midnight. Low 16 Winds: ENE 10-20 mph
Martin Luther King Day: Snow (4-7″) mixing with rain possible. High 37 Winds: E 15-25+mph
Monday night: Mostly cloudy with snow showers early. Low 24 (feel like 15) Winds: W 10-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Dangerous wind chills are possible Friday night through early Sunday due to a combination of gusty north winds and very cold temperatures.

Ski Report via Ski NH

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-20s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire:
Today: Cloudy. Highs in the mid-20s. Southwest winds 10 to15 mph.
Click below for ski conditions at your favorite resorts:
ALPINE
CROSS COUNTRY
ALL RESORTS
Winter Weather Watcher says: Looks like snow on the horizon, again.

