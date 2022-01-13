Thursday weather: A warm-up today with a high around 40, then another arctic blast + MLK Day snow

Today: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. High 40 Winds: Light & Variable

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 27 Winds: Light & Variable

Friday: Colder and windy with a mix of sun & clouds. High 33 in the morning with temps falling (feel like 12) Winds: NNW 15-25+ mph

Friday night: Clearing, windy & frigid. Low -2 (feel like – 23) Winds: NNW 15-30+ mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy, and frigid. High 11 (feel like -8) Winds: NW 10-20 mph

Saturday night: Clear and frigid. Low 0 (feel like -11) Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny and not as cold. High 26 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday night: Increasing clouds with snow (3-5″) after midnight. Low 16 Winds: ENE 10-20 mph

Martin Luther King Day: Snow (4-7″) mixing with rain possible. High 37 Winds: E 15-25+mph

Monday night: Mostly cloudy with snow showers early. Low 24 (feel like 15) Winds: W 10-15 mph