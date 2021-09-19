Three-Hit Night from Vicuña leads NH over Harrisburg, 5-2

Manchester, NH – Behind three hits from Kevin Vicuña and two RBIs from Spencer Horwitz, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) topped the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals) 5-2 on Saturday night at Delta Dental Stadium.

A three-run second inning put New Hampshire in front early. The rally started with back-to-back walks, and Steward Berroa started the scoring with a single to right. Vicuña followed with an RBI base hit to center, and Chavez Young made it 3-0 with a run-scoring groundout.

Harrisburg narrowed the lead to 3-2 in the third with an RBI double from Armond Upshaw and a run-scoring single by Cole Freeman, but the Fisher Cats put the game away in the seventh.

New Hampshire loaded the bases with a single, walk, and hit by pitch, which set up Horwitz for a two-run single to right field, extending the lead to 5-2.

Nick Fraze got the start for the Fisher Cats, and left after 2.2 innings with two runs allowed on three hits with a walk and no strikeouts.

Julian Valdez (W, 1-0) took over from there, holding Harrisburg scoreless through 3.1 innings, working around three walks and two hits with two strikeouts.

Marcus Reyes (H, 4) handled the seventh without allowing a base runner, and Parker Caracci (S, 1) recorded a six-out save with two hitless innings.