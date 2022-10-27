The Weekender, Oct 27-Nov 3: Halloween Celebrations Galore!

MANCHESTER, NH – Halloween is Monday, October 31 which means there’s a full weekend of Halloween celebrations happening in the Queen City. Take a look at all the spooky fun that we collected for you – plus some events to kick off the month of November!

Don't see what you're looking for? Know of an upcoming event? Add it – it's free!

Multi-Day Events

October 27-30

The Witch of Weston Tower, Manchester NH – McIntrye Ski Area will be once again hosting their Witch of Weston Tower event. This is a ticketed event where you can enjoy a chairlift ride to view some beautiful autumn foliage. Once at the summit, attendees will travel through a treacherous trail to see the Witch of Weston Tower! This is a multi-day event and on Saturday, October 29 a trunk-or-treat, a costume contest and a 21+ Halloween Costume Party at The Hill Bar and Grill.

October 27

The Dead Authors Slam, Manchester NH – Slam Free Or Die will be presenting their poetry mic & slam at Stark Brewing Company. This will be an open mic and Dead Authors Slam. The doors will open starting at 7 PM with a small cover charge. This event is for all ages. You can take a look here for more information on this event and the details of the slam.

October 28

Downtown Fall Festival, Manchester NH – Members of the community are invited to come to downtown Manchester starting at 3 PM. Come down to meet Mayor Joyce Craig at City Hall Plaza and also get a book from the Bookmobile! Take the time to walk downtown, Trick-or-Treat at the various participating businesses, and visit Stanton Plaza for a photo booth, kid’s games, activities and more.

Spooktacular Halloween Party, Derry NH – Join LaBelle Winery for an adults only Halloween Party. Enjoy appetizers, snacks, and a cash bar. Prizes will also be presented for the best Halloween costume. This event is currently sold out but you can reach out here to be put on the waitlist. More information can be found out here for this event.

October 29

Shaskeen Halloween Bash, Manchester NH – The Shaskeen will be hosting their annual Halloween Bash for its 16th year! Come out and celebrate with a night of costumes, drinks, dancing and live music.

Vulgarfest, Franklin NH – Vulgar Brewing Company will be hosting their Vulgarfest starting at 12 PM. You can enjoy live music, beer from Vulgar Brewing and Wildbloom Beer with an Oktoberfest themed menu and even a cornhole tournament.

Hocus Pocus on Hanover, Manchester NH – Shadow and Soul Emporium will be presenting Hocus Pocus on Hanover Community Halloween Event. There will be pop-up artists, a spiritual fair,and more. More information can be found here on this event.

Hop Knot Halloween Party, Manchester NH – The Hop Knot will be hosting their Halloween Party sponsored by To Share Brewing Company. This is a 21 and over Halloween Party starting at 8 PM with costume and karaoke contests with prizes.

Nightmare on Elm St., Manchester NH – Begin your “Nightmare on Elm St.” crawl at Diz’s Cafe with food, gooey eyeball drinks, prizes and more! After Diz’s continue your Halloween activities and parade down Elm Street to visit other favorite Downtown businesses. Look here for more information.

Brookside Halloween Party, Manchester NH – Brookside Congregational Church will be celebrating All Hallow’s Eve from 6:30 to 8:30 PM for the youth of Brookside Church. Pizza will be provided, and you can also sign up for fun food or other treats. Bingo, ping pong, air hockey and corn hole games will also be available. Make sure to bring your friends and wear a costume! You can check here for more information on this event and to participate in this event.

Drug Take Back Day, Manchester NH – October 29 is DEA National Drug Take Back Day. Individuals can drop off unused, unwanted and prescription drugs at the Manchester Police Department at 405 Valley St and Elliot at River’s Edge at 175 Queen City Ave from 10 AM to 2 PM.

Block Party Social Halloween Party, Manchester NH – Block Party Social will be hosting two Halloween parties on October 29. The Family Halloween Party will be from 12 to 8 PM with a Trunk or Treat, costume contests, raffles, laser tag and more. Starting at 8 PM there will be an Adult Halloween Party with Sam Adams samplings, prizes, costume contests and more.

October 30

Discovering Magic, Manchester NH – Andrew Pinard will be hosting Discovering Magic at the Spotlight Room at 4 PM. Take part in the experience which will bring audiences on a guided tour through the impossible and the absurd.

October 31

Trick-or-Treating, Manchester NH – Take your children out and about to enjoy trick-or-treating throughout Manchester on Halloween night from 6 to 8 PM!

November 1

The Ethics of Predictive Policing, Manchester NH – Join the Center for Ethics in Society for another guided discussion based event at XO Bistro starting at 5:30 PM. The topic for this event will be a community discussion about predictive policing, the questions surrounding this and how it relates to the greater Manchester community. Reserve your spot here for this event.

November 2

Libations for the Library, Manchester NH – Come join the Manchester City Library Foundation for their third annual ring toss event. This event helps to raise money for the Manchester City Library. This information starts at 5 PM and is located at the Information Desk. Check here for more info.

Planning Ahead?

November 25: Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Manchester NH

December 2: Midnight Merriment, Concord NH

December 3: Manchester Holiday Parade and Santa Claus Shuffle, Manchester NH