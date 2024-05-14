3 NH seniors named among 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars

CONCORD, NH — Three New Hampshire students have been named 2024 U.S. Presidential Scholars, joining a cohort of 161 high school seniors chosen to represent their states in the prestigious program.

The New Hampshire scholars include:

Prayag J. Patel of Auburn; The Derryfield School

of Auburn; The Derryfield School Molly Fitzgerald DellaValla of Jackson; Home Education

of Jackson; Home Education Deetya B. Nagri of of Nashua; Nashua High School South

“The 161 high school seniors selected for the 60th anniversary of the U.S. Presidential Scholars represent the best of our nation’s schools and inspire hope in the bright future of this country,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a statement. “On behalf of President Biden, I am delighted to celebrate their accomplishments, and encourage these scholars to continue to aim high, lift up others and embrace opportunities to lead.”

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on academic success, excellence in the arts and in technical education, through essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.

“New Hampshire is proud to have three graduating seniors chosen to serve as U.S. Presidential Scholars. The diversity of these students – representing our public schools, nonpublic schools and home education program – highlights the depth and breadth of New Hampshire’s educational pathways,” said Frank Edelblut, education commissioner. “We wish them the best of luck as they continue their passion for academics and their ongoing efforts to better themselves and the world around them.”

Created in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored more than 8,200 of the nation’s top-performing students. The Presidential Scholars Class of 2024 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer with an online recognition program.