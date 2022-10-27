One-and-done, Trinity girls still had fun

MANCHESTER, NH – Nine days after defeating Moultonborough High School, 3-2, the Trinity High School girls volleyball team once again welcomed the Panthers to the Queen City.

This time, however, it was the in the playoffs, and it was the ninth-seeded visitors walking out of the Trinity gymnasium as victors having earned a 3-0 upset victory over the eighth-ranked hosts Wednesday night.

Though the Pioneers battled throughout the match, every run they put together was immediately answered in kind by the Panthers who held off one final Trinity charge late in the third set secure the triumph and advance to the Division-III quarterfinals.

“We came down here and lost after being up two sets to one and being up 12-4 in the fourth, and we felt kind of like we lost our momentum and allowed them to take it away,” said Moultonborough head coach Mike Livernois. “But I think we learned from that, and the kids worked really hard to be ready to come down here and play, so we were really familiar with them and it all just clicked for us tonight.”

Now, the Panthers must quickly refocus and prepare for undefeated Mascenic Friday night.

“We haven’t seen them, but I told the girls, ‘we have nothing to lose,'” said Livernois. “So we’ll go down, give them a game and see what we can do. We’ve been gelling as a team all season and we seem to be coming together at the right time.”

On the other side of the court, an all-to-familar scene played out with several Trinity players hugging visibly saddened teammates, upset by the sudden finality to their season, and in some cases their high school career, however, many others laughed and reminisced about the good times and successes they’d had along the way. After all, the Pioneers finished the regular season winning 11 of 13 games to claim a top-eight seed and home matchup in the first round.

Most importantly, said head coach Tyler Breckinridge, they had fun along the way.

“That’s the whole point of high school sports, is to have fun, and I think they were having a lot of fun (this season),” he said.

“I am incredibly proud of these girls. My five seniors, I wish them the best of luck because I know they’re going to move on and do great things. It has been my honor and privilege to coach this team. They gave it their all, and it wasn’t enough today, but I think they’re all going to do really well in the future, whether they are seniors going off to college or they’re underclassmen coming back next year.”

Trinity players celebrate a point during Wednesday night’s playoff match.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.