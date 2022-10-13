Nov. 1: The Ethics of Predictive Policing – join the discussion at XO Bistro

Thursday, October 13, 2022

MANCHESTER, NH – Join Rashida Mohamed, Victim Witness Advocate at the Manchester Police Department, and Lieutenant Matthew Barter, Chief of Staff for Manchester Police, and Police Chief Allen Aldenberg for a community discussion about predictive policing, the ethical questions surrounding it, and how it relates to Manchester as a community.

The evening is free to attend and will begin with a brief overview of the topic, followed by 45 minutes of guided discussion over drinks and snacks. The goal of these conversations is to introduce community members to a practice of reflection and deliberation on ethical challenges and dilemmas and ultimately to enrich the moral life of the greater Manchester community.

Join the Conversation

XO Bistro (827 Elm Street, Manchester, NH 03101)
Tuesday, November 1, 5:30-6:30 p.m. (In-person only)

Leading the Discussion

Rashida Mohamed

Rashida Mohamed is an Advocate for victims of domestic and sexual violence at the Manchester Police Department. Mohamed, of Sudanese origin, worked at the New England International Institute for two years. While there, she educated newcomers about the differences in attitudes and laws in the United States, especially regarding the rights and protections of women and children. Ms. Mohamed also volunteered for the Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA), and in 2004, she began working for the organization as a shelter manager.

In 2010, Ms. Mohamed joined the Domestic Violence Unit at Manchester Police. Her expertise and experience has been instrumental in supporting refugee and immigrant families, providing preventive counseling, and outreach in non-criminal reporting cases, and children are now receiving necessary counseling and other services. Ms. Mohamed works with various non-profit community organizations. She received the Horse for Justice Award from the Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA) and recognition for excellent community service from NAACP and was a recipient of the Susan B. Anthony Award. Ms. Mohamed was honored as Employee of the Year and has had a good presence during her years in the Police Department.

Lt. Matthew Barter

Matthew Barter is a Lieutenant with the Manchester, New Hampshire Police Department and serves as the Chief of Staff for Chief Allen Aldenberg.

He is an experienced police supervisor and a champion of evidence-based policing within his agency. Lieutenant Barter has previously been assigned as the supervisor for the Anti-Crime Unit, a Task Force Officer with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and as an Officer assigned to the Crime Analysis Unit. He served for nine years as a SWAT Officer where he led the Tactical Emergency Medical Support Unit.
Lieutenant Barter is a collaborator who strives to partner with diverse stakeholders to solve difficult problems. He has successfully developed and implemented data-driven and evidence-based violent crime reduction strategies. He holds a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Boston University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Saint Anselm College. He is a National Institute of Justice Law Enforcement Advancing Data and Science (LEADS) Scholar.

