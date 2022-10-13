Nov. 1: The Ethics of Predictive Policing – join the discussion at XO Bistro

MANCHESTER, NH – Join Rashida Mohamed, Victim Witness Advocate at the Manchester Police Department, and Lieutenant Matthew Barter, Chief of Staff for Manchester Police, and Police Chief Allen Aldenberg for a community discussion about predictive policing, the ethical questions surrounding it, and how it relates to Manchester as a community.

The evening is free to attend and will begin with a brief overview of the topic, followed by 45 minutes of guided discussion over drinks and snacks. The goal of these conversations is to introduce community members to a practice of reflection and deliberation on ethical challenges and dilemmas and ultimately to enrich the moral life of the greater Manchester community.

⇒ On the Web: Center for Ethics in Society

Join the Conversation

XO Bistro (827 Elm Street, Manchester, NH 03101)

Tuesday, November 1, 5:30-6:30 p.m. (In-person only)

Leading the Discussion

Rashida Mohamed is an Advocate for victims of domestic and sexual violence at the Manchester Police Department. Mohamed, of Sudanese origin, worked at the New England International Institute for two years. While there, she educated newcomers about the differences in attitudes and laws in the United States, especially regarding the rights and protections of women and children. Ms. Mohamed also volunteered for the Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA), and in 2004, she began working for the organization as a shelter manager.