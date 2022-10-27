Oct. 27-30: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27th
- Dave Clark / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm
- Sean Coleman / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Chris Lester / Elm House of Pizza (Manchester) / 6pm
- Jordan Quinn / Copper Door (Bedford) / 6pm
- Swipe Right Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm
- Killian Vernman Duo / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 8pm
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28th
- Jeff Mrozek / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Sean Coleman / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 6pm
- Laura Lee / Millyard Brewery (Nashua) / 6pm
- Ian Galipeau / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm
- The Drift Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- Tim Theriault / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm
- The Bat Magoon Band / Riley’s Place (Milford) / 8pm
- 7 Day Weekend / The Goat (Manchester) / 9pm
- Tootie Pa & His Big Fine Thang / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm
- The EXP Band / Bonfire (Manchester) / 9pm
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29th
- Paul Nelson / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 3pm
- Jon Pond / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 4pm
- Dave Clark / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm
- Henry Laliberte / The Hill Bar & Grill (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Casey Roop / Shorty’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- John Chouinard / Gauchos (Manchester) / 6pm
- Fox & Flamingos / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- Chase Clark / Bonfire (Manchester) / 9pm
- Faith Ann Band / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm
- Bitter Pill, Wizzardess, Paul Jarvis / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 9:15pm
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30th
- Nate Comp / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am
- Rob Dumais / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am
- One Big Soul Jam / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 7pm
Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes.
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT:
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27th
AN EVENING WITH RONAN TYNAN/ Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm
Irish tenor, recording artist, physician, and champion disabled athlete Ronan Tynan moves audiences like few others can. His stirring performances and personal story of triumph have brought him international fame. The New York Times called him “the closest thing this country has to an official meistersinger.” Profiled by ABC’s 20/20, People magazine and CBS Sunday Morning, Tynan was born with a lower limb disability and had his legs amputated at age 20. Within a year, he was competing in the Paralympic Games, both in track and field and as an equestrian. He won 18 gold medals and set 14 world records, nine of which are still in place today. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5188
JIMMY DUNN presents THE NEXT GREAT COMEDY BIT / Bank of NH Stage / (Concord) / 7pm
Comedian Jimmy Dunn is on the search for the Next Great Comedy Bit! The heart of stand-up comedy is the great bit. We all have our favorite ones. George Carlin’s “Seven words” – Gary Gulman’s “State Abbreviations” – Kevin Hart’s “Raccoon Attack”, all legendary comedy bits. And the next one is in a comic’s notebook right now. In the coming months, Comedian Jimmy Dunn (Letterman, CONAN, Just for Laughs Festival) will host dozens of comics, searching for that next great bit! You’ll laugh. You’ll vote. You’ll find the Next Great Comedy Bit! www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28th
FNC: ROBERT DUBAC’S ‘THE BOOK OF MORON’ / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm
Robert Dubac’s newest hit, THE BOOK OF MORON is a fast-paced hilarious production that combines satire and theatre into what is being described by critics as: “Razor-sharp!” “Laugh Out Loud!” “Provocative!” “Thought Provoking!” “Brilliant!” and “A Thinking Man’s One Man Show!” The late Garry Shandling called it, “The funniest show you will ever think at!” and Dana Carvey from SNL declares, “If funny were a religion, Bob is nothing short of a miracle!”. So if you are tired of adolescent comedies generated by the mediocrity of television and are yearning for some satire that cuts with a clever intelligent edge; then buckle up for a hilarious joy ride over the pot-holed highways of cultural hypocrisy with Robert Dubac’s satirical bulls-eye, THE BOOK OF MORON! It’s comedy on steroids. Think your funny bone can handle it? www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
GREASE / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – Through November 3rd
Grittier and more electrifying than ever before, the world’s best-loved musical returns to the Palace. After a whirlwind summer romance, leather-clad greaser Danny and girl next door Sandy are unexpectedly reunited when she transfers to Rydell High for senior year. But can they survive the trials and tribulations of teenage life and find true love once more? With a hip-shaking rock n’ roll score featuring hits Summer Nights, Greased Lightning, and We Go Together, Grease celebrates Rydell High’s class of 1959 in all their duck-tailed, bobby-socked, gum-snapping glory. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588
QUEEN CITY IMPROV / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / 7:30pm
Queen City Improv is Manchester’s finest improv troupe, and they’re bringing their act to the Capital City! Join QCI as they perform a night of goofs, gaffes, and laughs through a never before seen show-every night! Improvisational theater is made up on the spot, which means the games are planned but the scenes stories are not! What will they come up with next? Join us to find out! www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315
RANDY RAINBOW / THE PINK GLASSES TOUR / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7:30pm
Randy Rainbow is a New York Times best-selling author and four-time EMMY® nominated American comedian, producer, actor, singer, writer, and satirist known for his popular YouTube series, The Randy Rainbow Show. His memoir, Playing with Myself, has received rave reviews and landed him on the New York Times Best Sellers list. The LA TIMES accurately points out that in his book Rainbow “vividly recollects the alienation so many LGBTQ+ youth experience.” Musical theater was an escape for Rainbow that helped catapult his career. His musical parodies and political spoofs have garnered him worldwide acclaim and three EMMY® nominations for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series. In a recent article, Forbes Magazine pondered, “Why Randy Rainbow, The Muppets, and The Avengers Should Host the Oscars.” As the Washington Post noted, Randy Rainbow has found his spotlight through the Internet, emerging as a viral sensation who dispenses musical-comedy salve for a divided nation. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29th
CHECK OUT YOUR FAVORITE VENUE(S) FOR LOCAL HALLOWEEN PARTIES!
THE BRITISH INVASION YEARS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm
The British Invasion Years: More than just the Beatles, this nostalgic musical tribute spans the entire 60s British Invasion era with music from BOTH sides of the Atlantic, and is three acts in one: The first act includes songs by iconic British groups such as The Zombies, Dave Clark Five, The Rolling Stones, The Hollies, Herman’s Hermits, Gerry and the Pacemakers, Manfred Mann and many others. The American Response follows, with music by such legendary artists as The Monkees, Simon & Garfunkel, The Beach Boys, The Mamas and The Papas, The Turtles, Paul Revere & The Raiders, to name just a few. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30th
DISCOVERING MAGIC with ANDREW PINARD / Spotlight Room (Manchester) / 4pm
This “mind-numbing, jaw-dropping, eye-opening” experience takes audiences on a guided tour of the impossible and the absurd. Using only the most ordinary of objects, accomplished actor, conjuror, puppeteer, storyteller, and award-winning performer Pinard brings the ordinary to life with the most surprising results. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588
