Oct. 27-30: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week's round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27th

Dave Clark / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Sean Coleman / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Chris Lester / Elm House of Pizza (Manchester) / 6pm

Jordan Quinn / Copper Door (Bedford) / 6pm

Swipe Right Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Killian Vernman Duo / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 8pm

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28th

Jeff Mrozek / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Sean Coleman / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 6pm

Laura Lee / Millyard Brewery (Nashua) / 6pm

Ian Galipeau / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

The Drift Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Tim Theriault / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

The Bat Magoon Band / Riley’s Place (Milford) / 8pm

7 Day Weekend / The Goat (Manchester) / 9pm

Tootie Pa & His Big Fine Thang / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

The EXP Band / Bonfire (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29th

Paul Nelson / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 3pm

Jon Pond / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 4pm

Dave Clark / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Henry Laliberte / The Hill Bar & Grill (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Casey Roop / Shorty’s (Manchester) / 6pm

John Chouinard / Gauchos (Manchester) / 6pm

Fox & Flamingos / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Chase Clark / Bonfire (Manchester) / 9pm

Faith Ann Band / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Bitter Pill, Wizzardess, Paul Jarvis / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 9:15pm

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30th

Nate Comp / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Rob Dumais / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

One Big Soul Jam / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 7pm

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT:

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27th

AN EVENING WITH RONAN TYNAN/ Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm

Irish tenor, recording artist, physician, and champion disabled athlete Ronan Tynan moves audiences like few others can. His stirring performances and personal story of triumph have brought him international fame. The New York Times called him “the closest thing this country has to an official meistersinger.” Profiled by ABC’s 20/20, People magazine and CBS Sunday Morning, Tynan was born with a lower limb disability and had his legs amputated at age 20. Within a year, he was competing in the Paralympic Games, both in track and field and as an equestrian. He won 18 gold medals and set 14 world records, nine of which are still in place today. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5188

JIMMY DUNN presents THE NEXT GREAT COMEDY BIT / Bank of NH Stage / (Concord) / 7pm

Comedian Jimmy Dunn is on the search for the Next Great Comedy Bit! The heart of stand-up comedy is the great bit. We all have our favorite ones. George Carlin’s “Seven words” – Gary Gulman’s “State Abbreviations” – Kevin Hart’s “Raccoon Attack”, all legendary comedy bits. And the next one is in a comic’s notebook right now. In the coming months, Comedian Jimmy Dunn (Letterman, CONAN, Just for Laughs Festival) will host dozens of comics, searching for that next great bit! You’ll laugh. You’ll vote. You’ll find the Next Great Comedy Bit! www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28th

FNC: ROBERT DUBAC’S ‘THE BOOK OF MORON’ / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm

Robert Dubac’s newest hit, THE BOOK OF MORON is a fast-paced hilarious production that combines satire and theatre into what is being described by critics as: “Razor-sharp!” “Laugh Out Loud!” “Provocative!” “Thought Provoking!” “Brilliant!” and “A Thinking Man’s One Man Show!” The late Garry Shandling called it, “The funniest show you will ever think at!” and Dana Carvey from SNL declares, “If funny were a religion, Bob is nothing short of a miracle!”. So if you are tired of adolescent comedies generated by the mediocrity of television and are yearning for some satire that cuts with a clever intelligent edge; then buckle up for a hilarious joy ride over the pot-holed highways of cultural hypocrisy with Robert Dubac’s satirical bulls-eye, THE BOOK OF MORON! It’s comedy on steroids. Think your funny bone can handle it? www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

GREASE / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – Through November 3rd

Grittier and more electrifying than ever before, the world’s best-loved musical returns to the Palace. After a whirlwind summer romance, leather-clad greaser Danny and girl next door Sandy are unexpectedly reunited when she transfers to Rydell High for senior year. But can they survive the trials and tribulations of teenage life and find true love once more? With a hip-shaking rock n’ roll score featuring hits Summer Nights, Greased Lightning, and We Go Together, Grease celebrates Rydell High’s class of 1959 in all their duck-tailed, bobby-socked, gum-snapping glory. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

QUEEN CITY IMPROV / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / 7:30pm

Queen City Improv is Manchester’s finest improv troupe, and they’re bringing their act to the Capital City! Join QCI as they perform a night of goofs, gaffes, and laughs through a never before seen show-every night! Improvisational theater is made up on the spot, which means the games are planned but the scenes stories are not! What will they come up with next? Join us to find out! www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

RANDY RAINBOW / THE PINK GLASSES TOUR / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7:30pm

Randy Rainbow is a New York Times best-selling author and four-time EMMY® nominated American comedian, producer, actor, singer, writer, and satirist known for his popular YouTube series, The Randy Rainbow Show. His memoir, Playing with Myself, has received rave reviews and landed him on the New York Times Best Sellers list. The LA TIMES accurately points out that in his book Rainbow “vividly recollects the alienation so many LGBTQ+ youth experience.” Musical theater was an escape for Rainbow that helped catapult his career. His musical parodies and political spoofs have garnered him worldwide acclaim and three EMMY® nominations for Outstanding Short Form Variety Series. In a recent article, Forbes Magazine pondered, “Why Randy Rainbow, The Muppets, and The Avengers Should Host the Oscars.” As the Washington Post noted, Randy Rainbow has found his spotlight through the Internet, emerging as a viral sensation who dispenses musical-comedy salve for a divided nation. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 29th

CHECK OUT YOUR FAVORITE VENUE(S) FOR LOCAL HALLOWEEN PARTIES!

THE BRITISH INVASION YEARS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm

The British Invasion Years: More than just the Beatles, this nostalgic musical tribute spans the entire 60s British Invasion era with music from BOTH sides of the Atlantic, and is three acts in one: The first act includes songs by iconic British groups such as The Zombies, Dave Clark Five, The Rolling Stones, The Hollies, Herman’s Hermits, Gerry and the Pacemakers, Manfred Mann and many others. The American Response follows, with music by such legendary artists as The Monkees, Simon & Garfunkel, The Beach Boys, The Mamas and The Papas, The Turtles, Paul Revere & The Raiders, to name just a few. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 30th

DISCOVERING MAGIC with ANDREW PINARD / Spotlight Room (Manchester) / 4pm

This “mind-numbing, jaw-dropping, eye-opening” experience takes audiences on a guided tour of the impossible and the absurd. Using only the most ordinary of objects, accomplished actor, conjuror, puppeteer, storyteller, and award-winning performer Pinard brings the ordinary to life with the most surprising results. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

