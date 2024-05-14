Lifeguards Wanted: The Unsung Heroes of our Pools

The saying goes, “Water is life,” but it can also pose significant hazards. This is where the role of a lifeguard becomes crucial. They are the first line of defense against water-related accidents, ensuring the safety of thousands of swimmers in recreation facilities, lakes, and the ocean. Let’s look into the importance of lifeguards and how the recent lifeguard shortage impacts us.

Guardians of Safety: Lifeguards are trained professionals skilled in water rescue, first aid, and CPR. Their primary duty is to monitor the safety and sanity of the swimming environment. Vigilance is Key: Lifeguards provide an extra set of vigilant eyes. They spot dangers that untrained individuals might miss, prevent potential accidents, and act swiftly in emergencies. Public Education: They’re not just lifesavers but also educators, teaching people about water safety guidelines and the risks of water activities.

The recent shortage of lifeguards is causing a ripple effect:

Limited Capacity: In Manchester, we are limiting our capacity based on the number of lifeguards we have on staff on a specific day. This can lead to lines outside of the facility, providing a difficult experience for the public on hot days. Increased Pressure: The shortage puts immense pressure on the existing lifeguards, who must now keep an eye on larger areas, potentially affecting their efficiency.

To address this crisis, we need to promote the profession by highlighting the critical role lifeguards play and the rewards of the job in order to entice more people into the profession.

Remember, water safety is a community effort, and part of maintaining that safety is ensuring we have enough lifeguards at our facilities. The implications of this topic extend to broader issues, including public safety, community health, and city planning.

The City of Manchester will reimburse the expenses of lifeguard certification. Here are some great resources for obtaining the certification:

Red Cross

YMCA

Swim NH

Are you or someone you know interested in becoming a lifeguard?

Apply here: https://www.manchesternh.gov/Departments/Human-Resources/Employment