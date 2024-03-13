The Weekender, March 14-17: NH Maple Weekend, Old House and Barn Expo, St. Patrick’s Day and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – This weekend is jam-packed with plenty of events! Get out of the house and explore sugar houses in the area or stay local to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day. There’s plenty to do to keep you busy.

Multi-Day Events

March 16-17

NH Maple Weekend, New Hampshire – New Hampshire Maple Producers is once again hosting NH Maple Weekend. This is a great opportunity to check out your local sugar houses and get some of your favorite maple syrup. Check here to find a sugarhouse near you or one that you can explore to!

Old House and Barn Expo, Manchester NH – New Hampshire Preservation Alliance is hosting their Old House and Barn Expo this coming weekend at Saint Anselm College. This show is a one-stop-shop for old house and barn owners as well as traditional craft enthusiasts. Check here for the list of exhibitors, talks, tours, roundtables and to purchase your tickets.

March 16

Flight Fight 2024, Manchester NH – Backyard Brewery & Kitchen is hosting Flight Fight 2024! This will be a 4 round, 4 styles of beer, 16 different pours event where you and your tasting partner both receive a flight of pours as you make your way through the rounds. The best palette wins with the most points! Purchase your tickets here.

Backyard Chicken Seminar, Nashua NH – Nashua’s Farmer Exchange, Inc. is hosting a backyard chicken seminar starting at 10AM. This is a great opportunity to learn, care for, and get the skills necessary of raising chickens. Everyone is welcome, make sure to come with a notebook, pen and questions!

March 17

Saint Patrick’s Day at the Shaskeen, Manchester NH – The Shaskeen Pub and Restaurant is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day starting with breakfast at 5:30AM and pints starting at 6AM. This will be a fun filled day of home cooked food, live music and of course, beer!

24/7 Red Arrow Diner, Nashua NH – You can now get your Red Arrow favorites 24/7 at the Nashua Red Arrow starting on Saint Patrick’s Day! Once again you can get your diner food every day of the year, and on March 17th you can celebrate with half-priced beverages, including cocktails and beer.

