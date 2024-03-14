March 21: Mark your calendar for Ward 3 Town Hall with the mayor and ward officials

Thursday, March 14, 2024 Carol Robidoux Civics, City Hall, Community 0
Thursday, March 14, 2024 Carol Robidoux Civics, City Hall, Community 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

ward3

MANCHESTER, NH– Mayor Jay Ruais will be holding a Ward 3 Town Hall on Thursday, March 21 at Carol Rines Center, 1528 Elm St., from 6 to 7 p.m.

He will be joined by Aldermen Pat Long and School Board Member Karen Soule. Residents are encouraged to come out and voice their joys and concerns about life in Ward 3 to elected officials.

“I think that Mayor Ruais’ Town Hall meetings are a great idea and I’m hoping that at the Ward 3 Town Hall at the health department the discussion is on primarily all ‘quality of life’ increases in the neighborhood, as in homelessness, police presence, road and sidewalk quality and problematic and/or vacant buildings, to name a few,” Long said.

“I am excited to be asked by Mayor Ruais to attend this Town Hall event in Ward 3. What a great opportunity to meet with constituents and, more importantly,  to listen and learn their thoughts about our schools and answer any questions they might have,” Soule said.

About this Author

Carol Robidoux

PublisherManchester Ink Link

Longtime NH journalist and publisher of ManchesterInkLink.com. Loves R&B, German beer, and the Queen City!

PhoneEmailWebsite
FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTubeLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts