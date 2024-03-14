March 21: Mark your calendar for Ward 3 Town Hall with the mayor and ward officials

MANCHESTER, NH– Mayor Jay Ruais will be holding a Ward 3 Town Hall on Thursday, March 21 at Carol Rines Center, 1528 Elm St., from 6 to 7 p.m.

He will be joined by Aldermen Pat Long and School Board Member Karen Soule. Residents are encouraged to come out and voice their joys and concerns about life in Ward 3 to elected officials.

“I think that Mayor Ruais’ Town Hall meetings are a great idea and I’m hoping that at the Ward 3 Town Hall at the health department the discussion is on primarily all ‘quality of life’ increases in the neighborhood, as in homelessness, police presence, road and sidewalk quality and problematic and/or vacant buildings, to name a few,” Long said.