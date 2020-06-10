Tennis courts reopen across the city with USTA safety guidelines in place

MANCHESTER, NH –Manchester on June 10 reopened its public tennis courts. USTA Safety Guidelines with respect to COVID-19 must be observed. Signage advising users of these guidelines has been posted at all the courts.

Tennis is a non-contact sport, played outdoors, in which physical distancing is easy to maintain. No social activity is completely without risk, but we believe that tennis played in accordance with the USTA’s guidelines is substantially safe. I am pleased that Manchester’s public tennis courts are once again available for fresh air, fun and exercise.

The following courts are now open for use: Livingston, Derryfield, Youngsville, West High and Memorial High.

Our intention is to also reopen the Rock Rimmon pickleball courts, on or about June 17.

Currently, in addition to the tennis courts, the Derryfield Country Club golf course, The Hollows Disc Golf Complex, park athletic fields, open spaces, and trails are all available for use within posted safety guidelines.

For the latest information on all Parks & Rec facilities and programming, including links to the applicable safety guidelines, visit the Parks & Rec homepage.