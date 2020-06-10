Fisher Cats ready for socially distanced day camps

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Even though baseball is not back yet, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats are ready to open things up for their annual baseball training camps as well as baseball-themed day camps.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s camps will not have Fisher Cat players, but will still focus on baseball-related activities.

The training camps take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon from June 22-26, July 27-29, August 3-5 and 7, and Aug.17-19 and will focus on baseball skills, drills and other physical activities like soccer games.

Separate day camps take place during the weeks of June 29, July 6, July 13, July 20 and Aug. 10 and build on the morning baseball activities with movies and other fun in the afternoon.

Dates for both camps may be adjusted if or when the Minor League Baseball season resumes.

In addition to the lack of players, at least for now, both camps will also be limited to groups of 10 as the events follow New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu’s Stay-at-Home 2.0 guidelines for summer camps and day camps.

Along with the camps, the Fisher Cats have opened up Northeast Delta Dental Stadium to Manchester high school graduations and are exploring the possibility of more socially distanced events ranging from other high school graduations, movies at the ballpark, online or socially distanced concerts or even possibly opening the stadium up to become the state’s largest outdoor restaurant on a temporary basis.

New Hampshire Fisher Cats President Mike Ramshaw says the feedback he has received so far on the camps has been uniformly positive and is continuing to investigate other events that can continue the team’s connection with the community while also maintaining guest safety and helping his staff through the pandemic.

“We’re a community partner, we want to work with people. With the absence of baseball, we want to get creative and generate revenue and keep staff employed,” said Ramshaw. “Our relationship with the city is strong and we’ll get through it together.”