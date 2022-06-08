Teenager arrested after multi-month investigation

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Police & Fire 0
Wednesday, June 8, 2022 Andrew Sylvia Police & Fire 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Hunter Benoit. Photo/Manchester Police Department

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, Manchester Police arrested 19-year-old Manchester resident Hunter Benoit following a multi-month investigationand several outstanding warrants.

On Feb. 4, after a probation officer check on Claremont Street, police discovered a large quantity of marijuana, prescription pills, gummy-based drugs and a substantial amount of cash in the home of Benoit.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of alleged possession of controlled drugs with intent to distribute. He also faced charges of alleged indecent exposure and lewdness for an incident several days later where he reportedly exposed himself to an employee at the Hilton Garden Inn.

Police discovered Benoit running out of the back door of his home and he was taken into custody on the two February charges along with the additional charge of resisting arrest.

Benoit will be arraigned on Wednesday at Hillsborough Superior Court North. Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

About this Author

andrewsylvia

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts