Teenager arrested after multi-month investigation

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Tuesday, Manchester Police arrested 19-year-old Manchester resident Hunter Benoit following a multi-month investigationand several outstanding warrants.

On Feb. 4, after a probation officer check on Claremont Street, police discovered a large quantity of marijuana, prescription pills, gummy-based drugs and a substantial amount of cash in the home of Benoit.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of alleged possession of controlled drugs with intent to distribute. He also faced charges of alleged indecent exposure and lewdness for an incident several days later where he reportedly exposed himself to an employee at the Hilton Garden Inn.

Police discovered Benoit running out of the back door of his home and he was taken into custody on the two February charges along with the additional charge of resisting arrest.

Benoit will be arraigned on Wednesday at Hillsborough Superior Court North. Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.