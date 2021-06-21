Teen drowns in Bedford’s Sebbins Pond

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

BEDFORD, NH – A teenager drowned Sunday evening at Sebbins Pond. Bedford Police confirmed that the teenager, a male, had been swimming in the pond when he went under and didn’t resurface.

At approximately 7 p.m., Bedford Police were dispatched to Sebbins Pond for a report of a teenage male missing in the water. Officers entered the water in an attempt to locate the swimmer and subsequently requested mutual aid support from the Nashua Fire Department dive team. The Bedford Fire Department also responded to provide assistance on-scene.

The New Hampshire Marine Patrol and the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department responded to the scene as well.

At approximately 9:05 p.m., divers located the victim’s body and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under active investigation, but foul play is not suspected at this time.