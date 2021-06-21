Monday’s weather: Hot and humid with temps approaching 95

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.
Monday’s Weather
Hot and very humid conditions today followed by showers and thunderstorms tonight into tomorrow. A few strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out.
Heat indices may approach 95 degrees this afternoon. A cold front approaches from the west today and crosses the region tomorrow bringing showers and thunderstorms. Strong to potentially severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail are possible tonight. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected with very heavy rainfall in thunderstorms.
Beach Weather Update
- Weather Outlook: Hazy sun & humid
- UV Index: Very High.
- Thunderstorm Potential: None.
- Temperature: Around 80.
- Winds: South 10-15 mph.
- Surf Height: 2-3 feet.
- Water Temperature: 60 degrees.
- Rip Current Risk: Low.
- Tides: Hampton Beach: High 8.5 feet (MLLW) 08:36 AM. Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 02:57 PM.
