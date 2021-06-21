Monday’s weather: Hot and humid with temps approaching 95

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Monday’s Weather

Hot and very humid conditions today followed by showers and thunderstorms tonight into tomorrow. A few strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out.

Heat indices may approach 95 degrees this afternoon. A cold front approaches from the west today and crosses the region tomorrow bringing showers and thunderstorms. Strong to potentially severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail are possible tonight. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected with very heavy rainfall in thunderstorms.

Weather Outlook June 20 – June 24

Today: Some sun, hot & humid High 92 Winds: SSW 10-20 mph Tonight: Warm & humid with thunderstorms Low 70 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph Tuesday: Some sun & humid with thunderstorms High 82 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph Tuesday night: Thunderstorms then clearing late and less humid Low 57 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Wednesday: Mostly sunny & comfortable High 78 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Clear Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable Thursday: Sunny High 81 Winds: S 5-10 mph Thursday night: Clear Low 55 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Friday: Mix sun & clouds; Warmer & more humid High 85 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Friday night: Partly cloudy Low 63 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Weather Patterns We’re Watching Much more seasonable and less humid weather Wednesday. Warmer and more humid conditions return Friday and Saturday. Beach Weather Update Weather Outlook : Hazy sun & humid

: Hazy sun & humid UV Index : Very High.

: Very High. Thunderstorm Potential : None.

: None. Temperature : Around 80.

: Around 80. Winds : South 10-15 mph.

: South 10-15 mph. Surf Height : 2-3 feet.

: 2-3 feet. Water Temperature : 60 degrees.

: 60 degrees. Rip Current Risk : Low.

: Low. Tides: Hampton Beach: High 8.5 feet (MLLW) 08:36 AM. Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 02:57 PM. Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!