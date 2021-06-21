Monday’s weather: Hot and humid with temps approaching 95

Sunday, June 20, 2021Rick GordonRick Gordon's Weather Corner0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Monday’s Weather

Hot and very humid conditions today followed by showers and thunderstorms tonight into tomorrow. A few strong to severe storms cannot be ruled out.

Heat indices may approach 95 degrees this afternoon. A cold front approaches from the west today and crosses the region tomorrow bringing showers and thunderstorms. Strong to potentially severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail are possible tonight. Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected with very heavy rainfall in thunderstorms.

Weather Outlook June 20 – June 24

Today: Some sun, hot & humid High 92 Winds: SSW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Warm & humid with thunderstorms Low 70 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Some sun & humid with thunderstorms High 82 Winds: WSW 10-15 mph
Tuesday night: Thunderstorms then clearing late and less humid Low 57 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny & comfortable High 78 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Clear Low 52 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Sunny High 81 Winds: S 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clear Low 55 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Friday: Mix sun & clouds; Warmer & more humid High 85 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Friday night: Partly cloudy Low 63 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Much more seasonable and less humid weather Wednesday. Warmer and more humid conditions return Friday and Saturday.

Beach Weather Update

  • Weather Outlook: Hazy sun & humid
  • UV Index: Very High.
  • Thunderstorm Potential: None.
  • Temperature: Around 80.
  • Winds: South 10-15 mph.
  • Surf Height: 2-3 feet.
  • Water Temperature: 60 degrees.
  • Rip Current Risk: Low.
  • Tides: Hampton Beach: High 8.5 feet (MLLW) 08:36 AM. Low 0.1 feet (MLLW) 02:57 PM.

Be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter!

Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process!