Four home runs give Fisher Cats series split with Hartford

MANCHESTER, NH – On Sunday, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats concluded their series with the Hartford Yard Goats on a positive note, winning 8-5.

New Hampshire struck first with a pair of runs in the second, followed by two more runs in the third off Gabriel Moreno’s eighth home run of the year and second home run in as many days.

An RBI double from Willie Abreu brought in three runs for Hartford in the fourth, but New Hampshire Starting Pitcher Simeon Woods Richardson prevented any further damage, stranding Abreu with his third strikeout of the inning.

New Hampshire responded in the fifth with an Otto Lopez solo homer into the center field netting and they responded to Hartford run in the top of the seventh with more one-run home runs from Jordan Groshans and Vinny Capra. Austin Martin added an insurance run thanks to a sacrifice fly in the eighth, bringing Chris Bec across the plate.

Hartford’s Todd Czinege provided a leadoff home run in the ninth to provide the game with its final tally.

The Fisher Cats finished with 15 hits, following up on their impressive 22 hit total from Saturday.

Every starting New Hampshire batter except for LJ Talley had at least one hit. Bec and Capra had two hits while Moreno and Groshans had three. Moreno also added a double in addition to his home run.

Following Sunday’s win, 11 of New Hampshire’s 17 wins so far this season have come when they’ve collected ten hits or more.

Woods Richardson (2-0) got the win, finishing with a season-high nine strikeouts over his five-inning appearance. Garrett Schilling (1-4) was the loser for Hartford, giving up five runs off two hits and a pair of walks in 4 1/3 innings of work.