Sunday’s weather: Cloudy with some breaks of sun, high near 50

**The US Forest Service Mount Washington Avalanche Center has issued a backcountry avalanche warning. This avalanche warning does not apply to operating ski areas.

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 7 below in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Click here to check out the current conditions at NH Ski Resorts!