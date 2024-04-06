Sunday’s weather: Cloudy with some breaks of sun, high near 50

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon
Sunday’s Weather
Today will be cloudy with sunny breaks with a high near 50 along with a chilly breeze.
Solar Eclipse Weather Update
The final countdown is underway for the astronomy event of the decade – a total solar eclipse for northern New Hampshire with a partial solar eclipse for the rest of the state. Monday’s forecast is warmer with a high of 62. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here. Manchester will not experience a total eclipse and eye protection is needed at all times when viewing a partial eclipse.
Manchester, the partial eclipse begins at 2:15 PM Maximum eclipse coverage will be 95.3%. at 3:29 PM Partial eclipse ends at 4:30 PM
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather
**The US Forest Service Mount Washington Avalanche Center has issued a backcountry avalanche warning. This avalanche warning does not apply to operating ski areas.
Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 7 below in the morning.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
