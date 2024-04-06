Sunday’s weather: Cloudy with some breaks of sun, high near 50

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Sunday’s Weather

Today will be cloudy with sunny breaks with a high near 50 along with a chilly breeze.

5-Day Outlook, April 7-April 11

Today: Cloudy with some sunny breaks. High Near 50 (feel like 46) Winds: NNW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 33 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday (Solar Eclipse): Warmer with mostly sunny sky and great viewing conditions. High 62 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Monday night: Mainly clear. Low 38 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 61 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy with a few showers late. Low 37 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and cooler with some showers. High 50 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain (.25″) Low 41 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Periods of showers. High 55 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Mild & breezy with some rain. Low 52 Winds: SSE 15-20 mph

Solar Eclipse Weather Update

The final countdown is underway for the astronomy event of the decade – a total solar eclipse for northern New Hampshire with a partial solar eclipse for the rest of the state. Monday’s forecast is warmer with a high of 62. We’ll keep you up to date on the forecast here. Manchester will not experience a total eclipse and eye protection is needed at all times when viewing a partial eclipse.

Manchester, the partial eclipse begins at 2:15 PM Maximum eclipse coverage will be 95.3%. at 3:29 PM Partial eclipse ends at 4:30 PM

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Warmer next Monday & Tuesday with temperatures in the low 60s, with a few showers by week’s end.

Screenshot 2023 04 17 at 10.25.03 PMHiking Report/White Mountains Weather

**The US Forest Service Mount Washington Avalanche Center has issued a backcountry avalanche warning. This avalanche warning does not apply to operating ski areas.

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 7 below in the morning.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Click here to check out the current conditions at NH Ski Resorts!

