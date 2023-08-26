Sunday’s weather: Cloudy with a passing shower, high of 75

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Saturday, August 26, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Sunday’s Weather

Today lots of clouds and not as humid with some sunny breaks and an isolated shower but most towns will remain dry. Not as warm as yesterday with highs in the mid-70s.

5-Day Outlook, Aug. 27–31

Today: Lots of clouds with a passing shower. High 75 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Nice with some sun & clouds. High 78 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Clouding up. Low 59 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Lots of clouds with a stray shower. High 77 Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: More humid with periods of showers with a thunderstorm. Low 62 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Cloudy & humid with some rain. High 76 Winds: W 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Becoming partly cloudy & less humid. Low 55 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 72 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear & cool. Low 52 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Following Hurricane Franklin

Franklin is forecast to become the first major hurricane of the Atlantic season before impacting Bermuda and Atlantic Canada. For New England long-period swells and increased wave heights may result along with rip currents.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

An early look at the Labor Day weekend looks dry with highs around 80 degrees with increasing humidity through the second half of the Labor Day weekend.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Visibility is one-quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the mid-50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 10 mph.

BEACH FORECAST

Weather: Mainly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of showers.
UV Index: Low.
Thunderstorm Potential: None
High Temperature: In the upper 60s.
Winds: Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Surf Height: Around 3 feet.
Water Temperature: 66 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.4 feet (MLLW) 08:15 AM. Low 1.1 feet (MLLW) 02:27 PM.
View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

Lake Forecast

North winds around 5 mph. Waves less than 1 foot. Lots of clouds. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. Thunderstorms are not forecast for this period. The water temperature is 65 degrees.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts