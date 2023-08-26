Sunday’s weather: Cloudy with a passing shower, high of 75

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Sunday’s Weather Today lots of clouds and not as humid with some sunny breaks and an isolated shower but most towns will remain dry. Not as warm as yesterday with highs in the mid-70s.

5-Day Outlook, Aug. 27–31 Today: Lots of clouds with a passing shower. High 75 Winds: N 5-10 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Nice with some sun & clouds. High 78 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Monday night: Clouding up. Low 59 Winds: SE 5-10 mph Tuesday: Lots of clouds with a stray shower. High 77 Winds: SE 5-10 mph Tuesday night: More humid with periods of showers with a thunderstorm. Low 62 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Wednesday: Cloudy & humid with some rain. High 76 Winds: W 5-15 mph Wednesday night: Becoming partly cloudy & less humid. Low 55 Winds: NW 10-15 mph Thursday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 72 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph Thursday night: Mainly clear & cool. Low 52 Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Following Hurricane Franklin

Franklin is forecast to become the first major hurricane of the Atlantic season before impacting Bermuda and Atlantic Canada. For New England long-period swells and increased wave heights may result along with rip currents.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

An early look at the Labor Day weekend looks dry with highs around 80 degrees with increasing humidity through the second half of the Labor Day weekend.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather