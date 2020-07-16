Spark Academy is hiring: Opening for High School Integrated Humanities Teacher

MANCHESTER, NH – Spark Academy of Advanced Technologies is a public charter school, grades 9-12, in New Hampshire. We are entering our second year and currently have first- and second-year students.

Applicants should have a college degree in history with strong writing skills or will have a college degree in English or language arts with a strong interest in history. The applicant should be someone who is very much interested in lifelong learning and wishes to participate in a fully integrated high school humanities program which incorporates history, government, literature, art, music, and everything else which makes up our human history.

The applicant should aspire to learning more about our human history along with our students as they explore all avenues of human accomplishments and pursue interests specific to their own. For the motivated applicant, this position provides an exciting avenue in the spirit of the “Renaissance Person.”

The classes to be taught in the 2020 – 2021 school year include ancient history to the Middle Ages (first year) and the Renaissance to 1776 (second year).

Applicants should contact Denis Mailloux, Spark Academy Director, at denismailloux@sparkacademynh. org.

Learn more about sparkkacademynh.org