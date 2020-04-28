SNHU wins first ever conference title in Rocket League

HOOKSETT, N.H. – The world of most collegiate sports has gone on pause during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the eSports world is still going strong and the Southern New Hampshire University Penmen now have a trophy to prove it.

On Sunday, the Penmen won the first-ever East Coast Conference title in Rocket League, a video game described by developer Psyonix as “a high-powered hybrid of arcade-style soccer and vehicular mayhem with easy-to-understand controls and fluid, physics-driven competition.”

SNHU defeated Molloy College three games to one to take the title, facing teams from Mercy College, St. Joseph’s College, Farmingdale College and New York Tech prior to the championship series.

The Penmen look to capture their third championship of the spring when they face Daemen College for East Coast Conference title in League of Legends on May 1.

SNHU advanced to the finals after defeating the Farmingdale State Rams on April 24.

The League of Legends final will be broadcast live on the SNHU eSports Twitch stream, starting at 6 p.m.